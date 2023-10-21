Twenty-nine Nobel Prize winners have launched an appeal for all the children of the war between Israel and Hamas, reminding the world that all of them are “our children” and that they need immediate protection and humanitarian aid. As a sign of closeness to this drama, they asked the world to light three candles this evening.

Israel-Palestine war, today’s news

«Palestinian children are our children. Israeli children are our children,” they wrote. The Nobel Prize winners are calling for the urgent release of the kidnapped children and safe passage for all others, taking them away from the conflict. «We invite everyone to remember that children did not cause any war and bear no responsibility for what is happening. To progress towards a just and lasting peace, we need attention towards all children who suffer. Tonight, in the midst of this darkness, we will light three candles: one for all the children killed and kidnapped in Israel, one for all the children killed and maimed in the bombings and fighting in Gaza, and one for humanity and hope.