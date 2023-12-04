



Since the now sad 7 October, where the shock of what happened has now given way to anger and awareness, a unanimous chorus has been heard praying for the release of the hostages.

Benjamin Netanyahu is defeated from every point of view: political, because what happened was framed by a country torn apart by protests that attempted to block the leader’s intention to “facilitate” the promulgation of new laws by giving parliament almost unlimited power; historical, in that the deeds of his brother and what happened in Entebbe can no longer be remembered to stem new tragedies, the tarnished memory of a young man will no longer be enough to ennoble his actions; socially, there is no doubt that the “wait and see” Israeli citizens are negatively affected by the poorly diplomatic reaction and, at the same time, the “interventionists” believe that waiting and not attacking Gaza immediately (even the following day) was a sign of weakness; security, the much vaunted Israeli security forces, famous for their great exploits and espionage qualities, have failed but, in circles far from “political correctness”, there are rumors that what happened was foreseen: for what purpose? Could you start a war? Try to “solve” a thorny issue that has troubled both peoples for about 70 years?

Netanyahu’s future is however sealed and any haphazard attempt at historical revisionism is destined to fail miserably: no one, not even the support of the Israeli Orthodox conservatives, will be able to save him from the merciless page of history that will be dedicated to him.

The Palestinian front

Hamas has incontrovertibly won. This assumption is not based on the evaluation of possible popular support given that the media report a “wavering” narrative: the Palestinians are victims of a bloody group that terrorizes the people themselves, even denying legitimate elections, or they are supporters of unscrupulous individuals capable to torture women, children and the elderly? In communicative dialectics there seem to be no “half measures”. Hamas’s victory, however, lies in its ability to monopolize attention: the LGBT world, intellectuals, silent politicians and world leaders have given them support, more or less explicitly. Why did it happen? In the European case, it cannot be imagined that the sense of guilt for what the Jewish people suffered during the 20th century suddenly disappeared, but it can be hypothesized that that “ash-strewn head” was no longer tolerable and the constant reminders in the The last two months of the Shoah have not intimidated the streets.

There is perhaps a logical contradiction: how is it possible that the squares most inclined to support Hamas are “populated” by women and LGBT groups who, according to what has been observed so far, should be those most misappropriated (in the best of cases) by groups of Islamic ideological matrix? It is not clear to “ordinary people” what the key to understanding this phenomenon is, but there is no doubt that Hamas’ communication has been able to disrupt every archetype.

In the extreme polarization of this conflict, a book, published on November 2nd, is worthy of note: “Analysis of jihad: from oral tradition to cyberwarfare” by Arianne Ghersi and Roberto Milani. The text explains historically/anthropologically the meaning of the word jihad, much recalled in this period, in a neutral and impeccable way and leads the reader to understand the risks and critical issues of the modern virtual world. Thanks to interviews with Davide Piccardo and Bill Warner, it gives the possibility of building an autonomous opinion, based on real data, without the malice that characterizes the modern world. The contributions provided by Vasco Fronzoni, Fabio Bozzo and Fabrizio Fratus are a corollary that lead the reader towards a greater assumption of awareness which, in light of what is happening in the Middle East, provides the adequate interpretative tools.

