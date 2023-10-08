Israel, the death toll rises. Netanyahu assumes command powers

So far, over 600 Israelis have died but there is no news of another 750, some of whom were hostages. Over 2000 people were injured, 350 of them seriously. Among the Palestinians 400 dead and 1900 injured. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu brought together the leaders of the security forces, proposing a government of national unity to the opposition, and assumed command powers.

The firefights continue in the Gaza Strip, with air raids on both sides, while Israel prepares the counteroffensive by land.

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate the area around Gaza

The Israeli army has said it intends to evacuate all Israelis living near the Gaza Strip within 24 hours and, at the same time, has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian militants who have infiltrated Israel. “Our mission for the next 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still ongoing to “rescue hostages” held by militants in Israel . “There are tens of thousands of soldiers fighting in the area. We will reach every single community until we kill every terrorist in Israel.”

Israel war, house to house battle. Hundreds of deaths and shootings in Lebanon

But the world is in shock due to the explosion of a new waralso because the clashes could spread given that Tel Aviv fires at Lebanon and there are those who believe there is involvement direct from Iran. An aspect that could drag everything into a regional clash. Meanwhile, following the surprise attacks by Hamas, iThe death toll in Israel has risen to over 300: an Israeli official told CNN. According to Israeli media, over 1,800 people were injured. Fighting continued throughout the day and a new series of rocket attacks hit Tel Aviv and other areas on Saturday evening.

The Israeli army made it known at dawn having hit at least 10 Hamas targets including the terrorist group’s intelligence headquarters. And it’s also performing artillery attacks towards Lebanon after suffering mortar fire “towards Israeli territory”.

Melman: “Intelligence failure.” Keret: “Catastrophe announced, the army had warned those incapable of the government”

Meanwhile the country is paralysed, there is no news of the missing: families post photos to find relatives. It is no coincidence that many similarities have been made with the USA on 9/11. And there is also discussion about the failure of intelligence. “A gigantic failure for Israel. We have allowed Hamas and Iran to demonstrate that we are weak,” he says Yossi Melman, writer and expert on military issues, at Repubblica. “It’s the worst day in our history,” he says. “The entire state machine failed: the intelligence that failed to predict, the military that did not react effectively and even civilian structures such as hospitals that went haywire.”

The writer is also critical of the Netanyahu government, to say the least Etgar Keret: “It was an announced catastrophe. How else to define the kidnapping of elderly citizens who were taken away together with their Filipino caregivers?”, he tells Corriere della Sera. And he continues: “Since the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu was formed, a right-right government with ministers as extremist as they are irresponsible, the military leaders have repeatedly warned politicians that with their decisions they were endangering the stability of the institutions”.

Israel, Netanyahu: “It will be a long and difficult war”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “embarking on a long and difficult war“, imposed by the Palestinian movement Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israeli territory. At least 300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians have so far died.

In a message posted on his X account, Netanyahu said the war “was forced on us by a murderous attack by Hamas.” The first phase of the war, Netanyahu writes, involves the “destruction of most of the enemy forces” that have infiltrated Israel and killed civilians and soldiers. Israel has also launched an offensive in Gaza “and will continue without hesitation and without respite until the objectives are achieved,” he added.

USA: “Too early to say if Iran is involved. We are discussing military aid”

The United States said it was “too early” to say whether Iran was directly involved in the Hamas attack on Israel. This was stated by an American official, as reported by the US media. The official added that the United States is looking into the matter carefully. The US, however, is working with other governments to ensure the crisis does not spread and is contained in Gaza.

The United States and Israel are discussing possible military aid. This was stated by an American administration official. The official explained that an announcement from Washington is possible as early as today, but he noted that the situation in Congress—where the House is currently leaderless—will complicate the issue.

