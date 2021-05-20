Israel needs several more days to complete the military operation against Palestinian radicals. At the same time, the US authorities demand its early termination. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the news portal. Axios citing sources in the Israeli government.

According to them, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that the Israeli military will need several more days to complete the operation.

In turn, the head of the State Department indicated that the United States expects an early ceasefire. In response, Ashkenazi explained that Israel “still has several military tasks” in Gaza.

In addition, as the portal writes, the chief of American diplomacy announced Washington’s blocking of the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron in the UN Security Council on Gaza.

The publication notes that the conversation was “part of the growing diplomatic pressure” with the aim of a ceasefire in the region, which “Israel is still resisting.”

On May 19, US President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he expects a significant de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, alarm sirens sounded in northern Israel, warning of a possible rocket attack. On the same day, the Palestinian presidential adviser for religious affairs, Mahmoud al-Habbash, said that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict could escalate into a large-scale religious war.

Also on Wednesday, Russia announced its readiness to play the role of a mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to resolve it. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday that the Kremlin is closely watching how events develop in Palestine and Israel, sharing extreme concern with other states.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. Exchanges of blows began.

Since the beginning of the escalation, 3,750 missiles have been fired from Palestine towards Israel, about 550 have fallen inside the enclave. According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes killed 219 Palestinians, including 63 minors.