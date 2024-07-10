With no progress reported in the negotiations to achieve a truce, the Israeli army is issuing forced evacuation orders – illegal according to international humanitarian law – against the population of Gaza. This time, for the second time, it is the turn of the inhabitants of Gaza City, the capital and main nucleus of the Palestinian enclave. Already in the first days of the war, last October, the occupation troops forced hundreds of thousands of citizens from the north to leave for the south. It was the first of many transfers to the rhythm of the bombs for hundreds of thousands of Gazans. Now, nine months later and while Israel continues to bomb, it is imposing the same order against those who remain in that city despite the incessant attacks and thousands of deaths.

Gaza City “will remain a dangerous combat zone,” according to the Arabic-speaking spokesman for the Armed Forces, Avichay Adraee, who published the aforementioned order on Wednesday. in your X account (formerly Twitter). A map with the exit plan and the routes is attached, which has also been printed on paper and dropped on the population so that they are warned. They can escape either by the coastal route, in the west, or by the one that runs parallel to the separation fence with Israel, in the east. The area proposed as “safe”, as was the case in October, is Deir el Balah.

More information

Behind this new movement of the population lies a reality: despite its superiority in numbers and weapons, and despite it being one of the objectives that Israel seeks in the current conflict, the Israeli army is not capable of putting a stop to the Palestinian armed resistance, commanded mainly by Hamas. Strongholds such as the capital’s Shujaiya neighbourhood are these days the scene of intense fighting amid ambushes by Palestinian militants on Israeli soldiers. After being given up for eliminated, like poorly extinguished embers, Hamas battalions manage to reorganise despite the thousands of casualties – without giving exact figures – that it claims to have inflicted on them by the army. The Ministry of Health in Gaza on Wednesday raised the number of dead to 38,295 since the war began on 7 October.

The group’s communications apparatus publishes daily videos showing its men facing off against Israeli troops. In addition to grenade launchers and snipers, there are increasingly frequent cases of bombs being placed on the ground and detonated by enemy vehicles, whether armoured personnel carriers, tanks or bulldozers. Apart from Shujaiya, other areas such as Zeitoun or the Yabalia refugee camp, the largest in the Strip, have been places to which soldiers have had to return in the face of the resurgence of resistance.

Military pressure has led Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to close the last health centre it had open in northern Gaza, the humanitarian organisation confirmed in a statement. It was treating patients until “intense gunfire” forced it to leave, it added. Suhail Habib, one of its mechanics, recorded a video in which he describes the difficulties: “We don’t know where to go. Where to sleep, where to take shelter,” while describing how difficult it is to get food with the bakeries closed. He also expressed concern for the wounded who have been closed. Only the Indonesian Hospital and the Kamal Adwan Hospital are operational, Habib emphasised.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City looks like this Wednesday. Dawoud Abu Alkas (REUTERS)

The evacuation order for the capital of the Gaza Strip came a day after the bombing of a United Nations school, in which the Israeli army caused thirty deaths in Khan Yunis, the main centre of the south. There, last week, the army also ordered, as on previous occasions in recent months, a forced mobilization of some 200,000 citizens. In this southern city there are also armed clashes, as in neighbouring Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Israel is insisting, according to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, that it wants Hamas not to return to the border area, where he says the militants are supplied with weapons thanks to underground tunnels dug to the Egyptian side. Gallant met on Wednesday with the US envoy for the Middle East, Brett McGurk, with whom he discussed the possibility of reaching a ceasefire. “The two discussed the importance of taking advantage of the opportunity created to reach an agreement for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza,” according to a statement from the minister’s office.

The envoy had previously been received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who “stressed his commitment to a deal as long as Israel’s red lines are maintained,” according to a statement from his office. Those lines are essentially freeing the captives and keeping up their sleeve the ace of the right to continue the war against Hamas afterwards. An Israeli delegation is in Qatar trying to bring positions closer together for the deal.

Meanwhile, several hundred people have again demonstrated on the highway leading from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to pressure the authorities into reaching an agreement to bring home the more than 100 hostages, of whom some 40 are already dead.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.