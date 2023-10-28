Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, announced this Saturday (28) the withdrawal of the Jewish State’s diplomatic representatives from Turkey, in an apparent reaction to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech, which compared the bombings of Israel against the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust of the German Nazi regime.

“Seeing the serious statements coming from Turkey, I ordered the return of that country’s diplomatic representatives to carry out a reassessment of relations between Israel and Turkey,” Cohen wrote on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Hours earlier, in a speech before a large crowd in Istanbul, Erdogan compared the bombing of the Israeli counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip to the Jewish Holocaust and the atomic bombs of the Second World War, attributing everything to the “Western mentality.”

“They are good at killing. They annihilated Jews in gas chambers, they erased cities from the map with their inhabitants inside with atomic bombs. The same mentality we see today in Gaza,” said the Turkish president during the demonstration.

On Tuesday (24), Erdogan had declared that Hamas, the terrorist organization that dominates Gaza and which launched a brutal attack against Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, ” is not a terrorist organization, but a group of freedom fighters.”

Just over a year ago, Israel and Turkey exchanged ambassadors, after five years of tension, beginning a reconciliation that culminated in the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ankara in March, with a visit by Netanyahu to Turkey planned. and a visit by Erdogan to Israel.

Erdogan announced on Tuesday that he abandoned this plan and, in recent days, he has increased the tone of his criticism against the Jewish State.

According to the Israeli press, Israel’s diplomatic representatives in Turkey already returned to their country on Thursday (26) for security reasons, but this was a “temporary measure”, while Cohen’s message conveys a message rupture diplomacy.