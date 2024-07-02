Action suggests possible ground offensive; UN warns of impacts on Palestinian displacement and access to resources

The Israeli army on Monday (July 1, 2024) ordered the mass evacuation of Palestinian civilians from Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip. The evacuation order was issued after reports of rocket fire from the area, indicating that the city could be the next target of operations against Hamas militants.

The area encompasses an Israeli-installed water line and the area around the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for aid into southern Gaza. Despite Israeli assurances that it would protect a humanitarian route, a new offensive could further complicate efforts to deliver supplies to the area.

Thousands of Gazans returned to Khan Younis in April following Israel’s withdrawal from the city. The UN Human Rights Office in Palestine expressed concern about the new evacuation order in a social media post on Monday.

“We are extremely concerned about the evacuation order for thousands of residents of Khan Younis, which is likely to result in mass displacement, suffering and family separation, at a time when the population is already facing severe shortages of food, water, shelter and other basic necessities.”the agency said.