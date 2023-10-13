Israel orders the evacuation of over 1 million civilians from Gaza City in view of the attack which, in the Strip, aims to hit Hamas. The UN raises the alarm: the exodus is impossible and the situationin an area that has been besieged for days, risks turning into a catastrophe for civilians already without water and electricity.

UN: “Exodus impossible without devastating consequences”

“The United Nations considers such a movement is impossible without devastating humanitarian consequences“, says the spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, responds to the order given by the Israelis “to the entire population of northern Gaza to move to the south in the next 24 hours”. “This corresponds to approximately 1.1 million people – continues the spokesperson – the same order applies to all UN staff and people who are taking refuge in UN buildings, schools, medical centers and clinics”.

“The United Nations makes a strong appeal that this order, if confirmed, be withdrawn, avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamity situation”, he concluded.

“The scale and speed of the humanitarian crisis are appalling. Gaza is rapidly becoming hell and is on the verge of collapse,” echoes Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). It is “horrendous”, adds Lazzarini, according to whom it is a measure that “will only lead to unprecedented levels of misery and will push the population of Gaza further into the abyss”. More than 423,000 people have already been displaced, he says, stressing that “without exception, all parties must respect the laws of war and humanitarian assistance must be provided to civilians at all times.”

“We repeat the appeal of the Secretary General’s spokesperson for the evacuation order to be withdrawn, to avoid a calamity“, says Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, recalling that “this order affects over a million Palestinians, including children, the elderly and the sick, forcing them to move with little or no means, with little guarantees for security and while hostilities continue”.

“Civilians must never be used as means of exchange”, adds Shamdasani, underlining that “over 2700 people, including civilians, have already been killed in Israel and Gaza – he declared – we ask Palestinian armed groups to stop the indiscriminate use of rockets, attacks on civilians, holding hostages, which violate international law”.

Israel: “Controlled raids for safe evacuation”

The Israeli army, through drones, drops leaflets over Gaza urging the civilian population to head “immediately” towards the south of the enclave. “Evacuate your homes immediately and go south to Wadi Gaza”, is the message reported by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, according to which Israel also ordered civilians to leave the shelters in Gaza City.

Israel will “control” the bombings to make the required evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza Strip “safer”, says Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, although he adds that events are developing in “a war zone”. Hagari highlights that the IDF “will try to avoid hitting sensitive places such as hospitals in the event of air raids”.

Previously, the al-Qassam Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas, accused the army of the Jewish State of having “killed” 13 hostages in Gaza “following enemy bombings”, including some “foreigners”, without providing details on the their nationality.

Türkiye: “Evacuation absolutely unacceptable”

In the international context, Turkey’s position stands out as it defines the evacuation order as “absolutely unacceptable”. “Forcing 2.5 million people in Gaza, who have been the target of indiscriminate bombing for days and who have been deprived of electricity, food and water, to move in an extremely limited area is a clear violation of international law and cannot be place in humanity”, reads a note from the Ankara Foreign Ministry. “We expect – they say – that Israel will immediately review this serious mistake and immediately put an end to its brutal actions against civilians in Gaza.”

USA: transfer of 1 million civilians “hard task”

The transfer of over 1.1 million civilians from the north to the south of Gaza in the next 24 hours is “a difficult undertaking”, recognizes the spokesperson of the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, without however expressing criticism towards the move by the Israeli army.

“We understand why they are doing it: they are trying to move civilians from the danger zone and give them a warning – he said referring to the Israelis – it is a difficult undertaking, it is already a combat zone, and therefore I think that no one is underestimating the problems related to this evacuation”.

The United States does not want to see “any civilians affected,” Kirby added. “Of course, the more time people are given the better,” he said, immediately specifying that he wanted to let “the Israeli army talk about the orders they are giving for the operations they are conducting and preparing.”