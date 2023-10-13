Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/13/2023 – 7:09

Follow the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in real time.

Israel orders civilians to leave Gaza City within 24 hours

Hamas says Israeli bombings killed 13 hostages

Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said Israeli bombings in Gaza killed 13 hostages who had been captured during the terrorist group’s attacks on Israel last weekend.

The nationalities of the dead hostages were not mentioned. To date, the information has not been confirmed by the Israeli Armed Forces.

Israel claimed between 100 and 150 people of different nationalities had been taken hostage by Hamas.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Armed Forces even stated that there were Brazilians among the people of different nationalities kidnapped by Hamas. Later, however, Israel backed down on the certainty of Brazilian hostages. The information was also not confirmed by Itamaraty, which is still looking for concrete information.

Pyongyang media denies that Hamas used North Korean weapons

Pyongyang’s state media on Friday denied reports that Hamas militants used North Korean weapons in recent attacks on Israel, calling them “false rumors.”

The regime thus responded to information published by the American media outlet Radio Free Asia, which pointed to the use of North Korean rocket launchers by Palestinian militiamen in last weekend’s attacks, based on what was observed in images of the incidents and the testimony from military experts.

Israel ordered the evacuation of civilians in Gaza within 24 hours

Israel ordered this Friday (13/10) the withdrawal of 1 million civilians from northern Gaza within 24 hours, amid preparations for a ground offensive aimed at repressing the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas, in retaliation for attacks against the population Israeli over the weekend.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the military sent Gaza City residents a message asking them to withdraw “from their homes towards the south for their own safety and security.”

“The terrorist organization Hamas has waged war against the State of Israel, and Gaza City is an area where military operations are carried out,” Conricus declared this Friday morning.

“This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another permission announcement is made,” he added, explaining that residents of the region were warned not to approach the security fence with Israel, but to continue towards the south of the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson also stated that the guidance of Israeli forces is “a humanitarian step in order to minimize civilian casualties as this war unfolds” (read full article).