Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the imposition of a “total siege” on the Gaza Strip, on the third day of the offensive launched against Israel from this Palestinian territory by the Islamist movement Hamas. Fighting between Hamas and the Israeli armed forces continued on Monday morning. In parallel, the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, summoned the bloc’s foreign ministers to address the situation.

05:05 am Borrell summons the foreign ministers of the European Union to address the situation in the Middle East

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, announced that he is going to urgently meet the foreign ministers of the community bloc to address the situation in the area of ​​Israel and Gaza after the crisis unleashed by the Hamas attacks against Israel and the Israeli military response, which has already claimed more than 1,200 deaths on both sides since Saturday.

I am agreeing tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in #Israel and in the region. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 9, 2023



04:45 am (BOG) Israeli Defense Minister announces “complete siege” of Gaza Strip

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, has announced the imposition of a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, on the third day of the offensive launched against Israel from this Palestinian territory by the Islamist movement Hamas.

“We are imposing a complete siege on Gaza,” Yoav Gallant declared in a video released by his office. “There is no electricity, no water, no gas,” he added. Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the densely populated and poverty-stricken Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.