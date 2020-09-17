Israel enters a new general confinement of at least three weeks that will fully affect important Jewish holidays such as the New Year (Ros Hashana), Yom Kippur or the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukot). The Government returns to lock up the population after losing control of the pandemic in recent months and break negative records to exceed 5,000 infected daily.

The twenty-seven-page document approved by the Cabinet of Benyamin Netanyahu has news regarding the first confinement and this time visits to private houses are prohibited, a special permit will be required for those who want to travel from the Tel Aviv airport and whoever moves further away 500 meters from your home for some unauthorized reason you will be penalized with 500 shekels (about 125 euros to change).

Critical voices regret the flexibility of the measures that are adopted. The one who first warned of the gaps in the text was the Minister of Health himself, Yudi Edelstein, who pointed out that he had commented on it “with different experts in the field” and they were not “optimistic about the capacity that these regulations will have to reduce infections.”

On paper, citizens will not be able to go more than 500 meters from their home, but the list of conditions that will allow doing so is extensive and includes reasons such as doing sports alone or with the family, going to work, having an appointment with a psychologist, donating blood, go to prayer, go to court or parliament or participate in demonstrations.

Schools and kindergartens, as well as all non-essential businesses, will be closed, restaurants and bars may only offer home delivery and meetings in closed places are limited to ten people, which may be twenty if it is outdoors. There are also a series of special measures to regulate prayer on holy days.

Faced with criticism from the population, who accuse the Government of mismanagement of the pandemic, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi admitted on Army Radio that “mistakes had been made and some of the complaints are justified”. Message of self-criticism that contrasts with the attitude of a Netanyahu more busy with his foreign agenda than with domestic problems.

The same day he announced that Israel was returning to confinement, the prime minister flew to Washington to sign the normalization agreements for diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

With these measures, the authorities will meet again within two weeks to analyze the contagion figures and decide the next steps to take. The initial objective that the experts set is to reduce the number of infected daily to 1,000 before easing the restrictions.

The lockdown comes after Israel was a management model in the first wave, but a rapid de-escalation, according to experts, jettisoned the efforts of March and April. Although the number of infected is very high and exceeds 170,000, so far only 1,165 people have died from Covid-19 in the country and the restrictions are imposed after the directors of the main hospitals sounded the alarm. .