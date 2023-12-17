Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/12/2023 – 13:29

Kerem Shalom is released for trucks for the first time since fighting began in the Palestinian enclave. Foreign Ministers from Germany and the United Kingdom call for a “sustainable ceasefire” and efforts for “lasting peace”. The Kerem Shalom border crossing, between Israel and the Gaza Strip, was reopened this Sunday (17/12) to trucks with aid for the first time since fighting began in the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli government reported.

The measure seeks to increase the amount of food and medicine reaching the Palestinian population.

The crossing had been closed after the attack by the terrorist group Hamas against Israeli territory on October 7, and aid has only entered the enclave so far through the Rafah crossing, between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, and where Israel only allowed the passage of a hundred trucks per day.

One of the sources cited by the Reuters news agency reports that this Sunday, 79 trucks entered the Gaza Strip from the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is one of the busiest crossings in the area and allows for a more efficient entry of aid.

“Sustainable ceasefire”

The foreign ministers of Germany and the United Kingdom, Annalena Baerbock and David Cameron, respectively, called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza and the effort for lasting peace. The request was made in an article published this Sunday in the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

In the text, both clarify that, although they represent “very different political traditions” – he is conservative and she is from the Green Party –, they share the desire to improve things and “a longing for peace, in the Middle East as in other parts of the world ”.

They clarify that, unlike others, they do not believe that “calling for a general and immediate ceasefire now, in the hope that it will somehow become permanent, is the way forward.” This would ignore the fact that “Israel was forced to defend itself following the attack” by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7 and that the Islamic group “continues to fire missiles to kill Israeli citizens every day.” They assert that “Hamas must lay down its arms.”

Baerbock and Cameron insist that the goal “cannot simply be to end the current fighting,” but rather “must be a peace that lasts days, years, and generations.”

“Therefore, we support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable,” they say. “Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the hope of peaceful coexistence with the Palestinians,” they add.

Hospital is “bloodbath”, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the emergency department at al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza as “a bloodbath”.

The UN health body said the facility, which was devastated by Israeli strikes, “needs resuscitation”.

In a statement, the WHO said that “tens of thousands of displaced people are using the hospital building and grounds as shelter” and that there are “severe shortages” of drinking water and food.

A team made up of members of the WHO and other United Nations agencies managed to deliver medical supplies on Saturday to the hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory.

The team discovered that new patients were arriving at the emergency room all the time and that “patients with traumatic injuries were being stitched up on the floor […e] there was no treatment for pain available.”​

md (Reuters, DPA, Lusa, EFE, AP)