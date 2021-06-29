The ‘Abraham Accords’ that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu established flourish when both have already been ousted from power and cannot derive political gain from a historic milestone for which they had long expected. Israel inaugurated its first embassy in the Gulf, Persian, on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, but it was not ‘Bibi’ who drew the curtain but precisely one of the men who maneuvered to evict him from the head of the Tel Aviv Government.

The honor went to Yair Lapid. The one who will go down in history for leading the unprecedented visit to the United Arab Emirates after the normalization of bilateral relations in September 2020 will be the now Foreign Minister in the Executive of Naftalí Bennett, whom he will replace within two years as Prime Minister under of the cohabitation pact signed between the two.

Netanyahu had planned to head the first trip to the Emirates of an Israeli head of government in March, but it had to be canceled due to a “disagreement” with Jordan over the overflight of its airspace.

Lapid’s travel schedule also includes going to Dubai for the official inaugurations of the Consulate and the pavilion of his country in the universal exhibition, which will take place from October 1 to March 31, 2022. But the meager is outside the official acts. In recent months, Israel and the Emirates have multiplied cooperation agreements, especially in the commercial sector. In March, the small Arab country announced the creation of an investment fund of 10 billion dollars (8.3 billion euros) for strategic sectors in Israeli territory.

Economic agreement



“What we do here today is not the end of the journey, it is the beginning,” Lapid noted on Twitter. “We must connect and make our economies prosper,” he added, calling on all Arab countries in the region to “recognize” the Hebrew country.

However, Lapid was not received on the airport runway by any senior official and at the inauguration of the embassy only the Emirati Minister of Culture, Nura al-Kaabi, could be seen ». The event also received little press coverage, a discretion that contrasts with the large announcements and the celebratory tone that followed the first months of normalization of relations.

Analysts view the Emirates’ ‘coldness’ as a sign of disappointment at rising tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories. Arab countries, including the Emirates and Bahrain, criticized the crackdown on demonstrations in East Jerusalem. Furthermore, the Army’s bombardments on Gaza put Israel’s new Arab trading partners in difficulties in the face of a highly critical population on the streets and on social media.

The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was an indispensable precondition for any normalization of relations.