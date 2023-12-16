The B'Tselem human rights organization accused the army of carrying out “two unlawful executions.”

Video clips taken by security cameras showed two Israeli military vehicles chasing a group of Palestinians in the Al-Far’a refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The soldiers shot and killed a man who appeared to be carrying a red box. B'Tselem said his name was Rami Jandoub, 25 years old.

Then the military vehicle approached Jendoub while he was lying on the ground bleeding, and fired several shots at him until he became motionless.

The soldiers then approached a man whom B'Tselem said was called Thaer Shaheen (36 years old), while he was hiding under the hood of the car, and shot him at close range.

B'Tselem reported that Shaheen was killed instantly, and Jandoub died of his wounds the next day.

The Israeli army stated that a military police unit opened an investigation into the shooting that occurred on December 8 “on suspicion that shots were fired during the incident in a manner inconsistent with the law.”

He indicated that the results would be referred to the Military Prosecutor, indicating the possibility of bringing criminal charges.

Israel rarely holds trials in such cases, and human rights groups say soldiers rarely face serious punishment even if they are proven to have committed wrongdoing.

In a high-profile case in 2016, an Israeli soldier was convicted of manslaughter and served a reduced sentence of 9 months in prison, after shooting a seriously wounded Palestinian while he was lying on the ground.