The Israel Police will prohibit access to non-Muslims to the Esplanade of the Mosques, known as the Temple Mount by the Jews, from Friday and until the end of the month of Ramadan -May 2- due to the recent rise in tensions and the clashes of recent days, in full celebration of the Muslim holy month, Easter and Pesach.

The plan, leaked to Israeli media, has prompted immediate criticism from right-wing parliamentarians, although the policy of preventing such visits during the last ten days of Ramadan has been in place for years and was applied last year by the then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The measure has been applauded by the Minister of Regional Cooperation, the Arab-Israeli Esaui Frej, who has said that “it seeks to calm tensions and not fall into the hands of the provocateurs who try to turn the sacred places into a match that causes a fire” , as reported by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

Likewise, the Israeli Police rejected a request by nationalist activists to hold a march around the Old City, arguing that it was presented “with little margin”, given the possibility that the act would increase tensions and given the warnings by the Movement of Islamic Resistance (Hamas).

The Police stressed that they are committed to maintaining “freedom of expression and demonstration” and emphasized the need to “maintain the well-being and safety of the participants and the population.” “To present the matter in a different way is a distortion and a transgression of the truth,” she said.

After that, Matan Peleg, the head of the Im Tirtzu group, which organized the march, criticized the police decision and stated that “everyone who wanted to travel to the capital (during Passover) has suffered a moral blow.” “We want to show that there is nothing to fear,” he explained in statements granted to Army Radio.

‘Flag March’



Israeli nationalists traditionally hold a ‘Flag March’ in parts of Jerusalem’s Old City to commemorate Israel’s seizure of East Jerusalem in the Six-Day War (1967), an action not recognized by the international community, which continues to insist that the final status of the city must be determined in peace negotiations. Last year, the march was suspended after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem following several incidents on the Esplanade of the Mosques and in the face of the repression of protests over evictions in the Sheikh Jarrá neighborhood, triggering an eleven-day conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In this sense, the Islamist group, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union (EU), warned during the day that “it has its finger on the trigger” given the possibility that the march will be held, amid the tensions of recent days.

Tensions rose on Friday after Israeli security forces stormed the Temple Mount, sparking clashes that left around 150 Palestinians injured. Likewise, the Palestinian Authority denounced the entry of agents for several days to escort Jewish faithful in the area.

The Esplanade of the Mosques – the third holy place of Islam – rests on one of its sides on the Wailing Wall, the last vestige of the Temple of Solomon that the most radical Jews intend to use as part of a Third Temple. This year the tension has multiplied because the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Holy Week and its events in the city of Jerusalem, in the midst of a reinforcement of security operations by Israel after the attacks in recent weeks in the country.