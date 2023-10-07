Members of the radical group infiltrated Israeli territory; press cites at least 6 dead and almost 300 injured

Israel declared “state of alert for wara” after a surprise attack by Hamas this Saturday (7.Oct.2023). The incident left at least 6 dead and almost 300 injured, according to the newspaper Times of Israel.

Members of the Palestinian radical Islamic group infiltrated Israeli territory and rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Sirens were heard in several cities in the center and south of the country, including Jerusalem.

The IDF (acronym in English for Israel Defense Forces) he said that Hamas “will face the consequences and responsibility for these events”. The agency reported in the X (formerly Twitter) that was launched “a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians”. The operation was called “Iron sword”.

Shootings were reported in cities in the south of the country. It is the biggest attack on Israel in years. According to Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif, 5,000 rockets were launched. He called on Palestinians around the world to fight. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on Earth”, he said, quoted by the agency Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country is in “in war”, but you will emerge victorious. “The enemy will pay a price like he has never known before”, he stated in video published on their social networks.

The attack takes place 1 day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war, when there was a surprise attack by Egyptian and Syrian forces on the country’s northern and southern borders.

See images published on social media:

Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque cheer on as rockets from Gaza headed toward Israel pierce the skies above them. pic.twitter.com/ynbh4S981P — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) October 7, 2023

Absolute chaos. Video reportedly shows Israeli settlers in Sderot running for their lives as rocket fire from Gaza targets the illegal settlement. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/R6R2gIlKzs — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) October 7, 2023

Al-Qassam Brigades publishes a video showing its fighters taking off from Gaza in paraglides that descended onto Israeli settlements. Top quality footage as well. pic.twitter.com/1lUvjDb2nh — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) October 7, 2023

Israeli settlers hide in a wheelie bin as rockets from Gaza descending onto their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/XHpDZMXYyU — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) October 7, 2023

The Masterpiece of Iron dome at work today –

Iron dome in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv intercepting Rockets fired all over Israel by Hamas & Palestinian terrorists from Gaza strip, Breathtaking visuals!#Israel pic.twitter.com/ySty1O5MWG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 7, 2023

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip firing at civilian homes and vehicles in southern Israel. Some sources report that hundreds of Palestinian terrorists are currently spread across several cities and villages carrying out attacks of this type. pic.twitter.com/83BByFQokw — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) October 7, 2023