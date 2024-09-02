The general strike called by the Histadrut Federation of Labor, the main trade union organization in the Jewish state, began today at 6:00 a.m. (local time) in Israel to pressure the government to speed up the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7. A demand that has become even more urgent after the bodies of six murdered hostages were found in a tunnel in Rafah.

Dozens of protesters blockaded Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Avivdemanding the government reach a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, amid public anger over the government’s handling of the war. Protesters also gathered at the Shilat junction, near Modi’in, and Road blocked in northern city of Rosh Pinareports the Times of Israel.

It is unclear how many people will join the strike. Government and municipal offices are expected to close, as are schools and many private businesses, as well as Ben Gurion International Airport.

According to the Times of Israel and Ynet News, Netanyahu and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling against the ongoing strikeThe petition asks the court to declare that the strike “announced by the president of the Histadrut, concerning all state employees, is not a strike for a collective labor dispute, and is, therefore, a political strike.”

Smotrich also stated that workers who joined the protest will not be paidsaying he had ordered the Treasury not to pay anyone who joins the Histadrut’s general strike. The far-right minister, who has also called on the courts to halt the strike, also accused Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David of working in the interests of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. “I regret that the Histadrut Chairman, instead of choosing to support the State of Israel in these difficult times by helping to strengthen the Israeli economy, support businesses and support reservists, is actually making Sinwar’s dream come true,” Smotrich said in a statement. “Instead of representing Israeli workers, he chooses to represent the interests of Hamas.”

11 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on school

Gaza health authorities said an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians killed at least 11 people yesterday, the Guardian reported, adding that many were injured. The Israeli military said its air force struck a Hamas command center in the Safad school. “The IAF struck Hamas terrorists operating inside a command and control center embedded in the area that formerly housed the Safad school in Gaza City,” the army said in a statement.

IDF Raid in West Bank, 17 Dead

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and a child who were distributing food in Jenin during raids that killed 17 people, Wafa news agency reported. The two were killed yesterday at the entrance to the village of Kafr Dan, on the outskirts of the city of Jenin, the Palestinian agency said.

72,611 children vaccinated against polio on first day of campaign

Health authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip estimated that more than 72,600 Palestinian children were vaccinated against polio on the first day of the vaccination campaign, launched after the first case of the disease in 25 years was detected in the enclave amid an Israeli military offensive.

The Gaza Health Ministry said in a short message posted on Facebook that “medical teams in the Center governorate were able to vaccinate 72,611 children on the first day of the emergency polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.”

The campaign, which aims to vaccinate more than 640,000 children in the enclave against polio in 12 days with the distribution of 1.3 million doses in three phases, began on a large scale yesterday, although on Saturday the vaccines were administered to children at Naser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.

Ukmto, ‘merchant ship hit by 2 rockets off Yemen’

A cargo ship was hit by two rockets 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that it was assessing the damage and that a third explosion occurred in the immediate vicinity of the ship, but that there were no casualties on board.