Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/27/2024 – 16:42

A rocket landed in a Druze village in the Golan Heights, on the border with Syria. Tel Aviv blamed the attack on a Lebanese militia, and a minister said the country was on the brink of “all-out war” against the group. Ten people, including children, were killed on Saturday (27/07) by a rocket that hit a soccer field in Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Syrian territory annexed by Israel after the Six-Day War in 1967.

The attacked area belongs to a Druze village, an autonomous community that follows a religion close to Islam and speaks Arabic.

The Israeli government blames Hezbollah for the attack, which left at least 13 others injured, and says it is preparing a response. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded by telling the Axios news portal that the country is on the brink of an “all-out war” against Hezbollah and Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging almost daily attacks

The Lebanese militia, which is sponsored by Iran and says it acts in solidarity with the Palestinians, has launched near-daily attacks on Israel since the outbreak of war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are classified as terrorist organizations by several Western countries.

The group denies being behind the Majdal Shams attack – the deadliest on Israel since October 7, when Hamas-led Islamists swept into the country and killed nearly 1,200 people. Earlier in the day, a strike that Israel says targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot killed four fighters on the Lebanese side.

According to Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, the victims in Majdal Shams were between 10 and 20 years old.

The constant hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, whose military power is far superior to that of Hamas, have raised fears of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

ra (Reuters, AP)