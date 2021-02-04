Israeli experts from the Pediatric Association warned of the “worrying growth” in cases of childhood coronavirus in recent months. According to figures obtained by the Ynet portal in November, there had been 400 cases of infected children under two years old and this figure has now shot up to 5,800. Professor Ammon Zung, director of pediatrics at Kaplan Medical Center, stated that “fortunately, most pass the disease mildly, although we have seen cases of very high fevers and respiratory distress that have forced us to enter intensive care.”

Ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli Arabs have the most children in the country and at the same time are the groups with the highest rates of infection. “This is one of the factors that explains the high number of infected children,” says Professor Lev Leshem, Sheba Medical Center (SMC).

The authorities have lowered the vaccination age to 16 years and do not rule out continuing to do so. Dr Boaz Lev, an adviser to the Ministry of Health, told the BBC that to achieve group immunity, 90% of the population must be vaccinated and “that cannot be achieved without children.” Pfizer has begun testing, but it is not yet clear when it will be approved for use with minors.

No respect for restrictions



Israel is the world leader in vaccination, with more than 5 million doses administered, and is experiencing a third confinement, but infections do not decrease and this is due, in addition to the impact of the British strain, to the fact that important sectors of the population do not respect the restrictions.

The Government urged the population to go to the vaccination centers as the rate has slowed down. “There are no excuses, everyone has to be vaccinated,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelshtein, who announced the launch of a certificate that will allow those who are immunized to travel to Israel without going through quarantine.

Following the start of vaccination on Tuesday thanks to 2,000 doses of Moderna provided by Israel, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the arrival of 10,000 Sputnik vaccines. Another 50,000 Russian antivirals will arrive next week. The Palestinians will also have the doses of the mechanism established by the WHO to help poor states.