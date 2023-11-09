Israel has agreed to engage in one daily four-hour truce in the war against Hamas, in the north of the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the White House according to the latest news today, November 9, 2023. “We have been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas during the pause and that this process begins today”, explained the spokesperson of the White House Security Advisor John Kirby, calling these pauses “steps in the right direction” to allow humanitarian assistance and civilian escape. According to Kirby, the Israelis will give a three-hour notice before the breaks. “We are asking the Israelis to minimize civilian casualties and do what they can to reduce these numbers,” Kirby said.

“We are still optimistic,” Joe Biden said then responding to journalists who, before his departure for Illinois, asked him for updates on the hostage situation in the hands of Hamas. As for the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza, the American president is categorical: “No chance.”

For its part, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, announced its willingness to release two Israeli hostages for humanitarian and medical reasons. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the spokesperson of the al-Quds Brigades. The hostages in question are 77-year-old Hana Kester, and 12-year-old Yigil Yaakov. The two will be released if “the appropriate conditions on the ground and in terms of security are met”, the armed faction added. According to Israeli media, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad also released a video with images of the two hostages he would be willing to release.

Islamic Jihad video, hostages criticize Netanyahu

According to the BBC, which has viewed the 3-minute long video but does not intend to publish it, the images begin with the old woman, sitting in a wheelchair. The background is blurry. Then the little boy appears, appearing to be in a different place. The two parts of the video have clearly been edited and edited. The hostages appear to be reading a prepared text. They say they are treated well and criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Times of Israel, which does not publish the video, reports that the two hostages speak in Hebrew. It is the first time that Islamic Jihad has released a video with hostages. On October 30, Hamas published a video in which three women hostages appeared.

The al-Qassam Brigades also announced the death in a raid by the Jewish State on Gaza of an Israeli soldier they were holding hostage, 19 year old Faol Azai Mark Asiani from Modi’in. The al-Qassam Brigades said that an Israeli soldier, also held hostage, was injured, adding that they will publish evidence of what happened.

Netanyah rejects 5-day truce

Officials and diplomats were negotiating a pause in the fighting for a few days in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, including children, women, the elderly and the sick. The Guardian reports this, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyah rejected a possible deal to free a number of hostages in exchange for a five-day truce. Netanyahu reportedly rejected the deal in the first days of negotiations after the October 7 attack, in which 1,400 people were killed and 240 others kidnapped. Negotiations continued after the Israeli ground attack on Gaza on October 27, but the same sources report that Netanyahu continues to reject ceasefire proposals of different durations in exchange for different numbers of hostages.

France also asked for a ceasefire for the first time during the international humanitarian conference for the Gaza Strip took place today at the Elysée. In the war between Israel and Hamas “a very quick humanitarian pause and work on a ceasefire is needed,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in his speech.

Israeli soldiers at Hamas headquarters near Shifa

The 162nd Division ofThe Israeli army is fighting in the so-called ‘military quarter’ of Gaza City, adjacent to al-Shifa hospital – believed by Jewish State forces to be “the heart” of Hamas’ operational and intelligence activities – and sites suspected of having been used to plan the October 7 assault. According to the IDF, Israeli troops are “frequently” clashing with “terrorists” in the area.

The neighborhood, according to the Tel Aviv army, it hosts “strategic” Hamas sites including its intelligence and air defense headquarters, the headquarters of the political office and a police station. The IdfF says the largest Hamas training camp is also located in the neighborhood, along with other military posts, weapons production facilities and warehouses, command centers, offices of Hamas commanders and underground infrastructure.

In Doha, CIA and Mossad leaders hold talks with Qatar

In Doha today there was a trilateral meeting with Qatari officials and US and Israeli intelligence chiefs. At the top of the agenda is the dossier of the hostages, held in the Gaza Strip since the terrible attack on 7 October by Hamas in Israel. A diplomatic source familiar with the talks confirmed this to CNN.

At the meeting, the source explained, there were the head of the CIA, William Burns, and the number one of the Mossad, David Barnea, who spoke with Qatari officials about a proposed plan to achieve the release of 10-20 civilian hostages in exchange for a three-day pause in the fighting and the arrival of other aid, in addition to the request for Hamas to compile and hand over a list with the names of the hostages held in Gaza.