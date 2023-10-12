You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office claims he showed the images to Antony Blinken.
Israel denounced this Thursday the beheading of some babies, as well as the burning and murder of children in the “horrifying and monstrous” attack of the Islamist group Hamas, which last Saturday sparked war in the region.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today posted on its social networks photos of babies burned at the hands of Hamas; while a senior Army official said that he himself found a decapitated baby in one of the Israeli communities near Gaza, and that other colleagues of his saw more, without giving a specific figure.
EFE
