Israel denounced this Thursday (12) the beheading of babies and the burning and murder of children in the “horrible and monstrous” attack launched last Saturday from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas, which triggered the war in the region.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also published images of babies burned by Hamas on social media. A senior army official said he himself found a decapitated baby in an Israeli community near Gaza, and that other colleagues saw more, without giving a specific number.

While the bodies are being recovered and identified, the number is expected to rise to more than 1,300 people killed in Israel during the Hamas offensive, which included a ground incursion into Israeli areas near Gaza. A member of the Army’s health teams said on Thursday that he had “found a baby with its head cut off” among more than 100 people killed in kibbutz Beeri, near the Gaza Strip.

His team members found more decapitated children, added the source, retired Colonel Golan Vach, head of the Army’s Home Front Command’s National Rescue Unit.

“I don’t think a baby with its head cut off is an accident, it’s not a missile that does this,” commented Vach. In Vach’s opinion, “terrorism means someone goes into an innocent person’s home, kills the mother and cuts off the baby’s head,” a scene his unit encountered these days.

Also this Thursday, in a post on the social network “These are horrible images of babies murdered and burned by the monsters of Hamas”, a group that “is inhumane” and “like the Islamic State”, says the publication.

A member of the ZAKA emergency service, responsible for recovering bodies, said yesterday that he “does not have numbers, but there are many cases” of children killed in places such as Kibbutz Beeri, the Israeli community where the largest massacre of civilians has been recorded in recent days. .

“I myself have handled the bodies of babies who were one month old, two months old, of burned children, of children who, when I held their hands, were still burning,” he reported. Furthermore, he commented that he was aware of cases of “people who were tortured, raped and burned alive”.

The head of ZAKA in the southern area of ​​Israel, Yossi Landau, said today that he found “a pregnant woman on the floor” of her home, with “her stomach open, a fetus attached to the umbilical cord, stabbed with a knife, and the mother with shot in the head.”