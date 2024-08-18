The Israeli army said that Sergeant (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben-Shuaam, 34 years old from Geva Binyamin, who worked as a heavy truck driver in the 8119th Battalion of the Jerusalem Brigade (16) Logistics Corps, was killed in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

It was also announced that Major (res.) Yotam Yitzhak Peled, 34, was killed as a result of an explosive device exploding in the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

Major Peled is the commander of the Ben-Shwam Company, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army said that the families of the two soldiers were informed of their deaths in the Gaza Strip.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the explosive device that killed Ben-Shwam and Peled occurred in a sector where the Israeli army is supposed to maintain a high level of operational control.

The incident involved an administrative convoy from the reserve battalion operating in the Netzarim corridor.

Since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip, 692 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed, including 332 since the start of the ground attack in Gaza in late October of last year.