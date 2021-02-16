Israel hopes that UEFA will heed its proposal to host some of the tournaments that are currently in the air for their final phases, especially the decisive matches of the Champions League and the European Championship next June. Israeli leaders consider that their vaccination data against the coronavirus endorse them, much higher than those of the rest of Europe.

The Israel Football Association approached UEFA last week with an offer to host some of the Euro 2021 matches, Channel 12 reported. Among them would be the final of the tournament. According to said medium, UEFA said it would consider the offer, particularly if the continent’s efforts to inoculate its population continue to lag.

Israel’s coronavirus infection rates remain high, but its vaccination campaign continues to lead globally, with more than 3.8 million of its 9 million citizens receiving at least the first dose of the vaccine.

UEFA remains in its idea

Only a few days ago, UEFA issued a statement in which it announced that it is going ahead with its idea of ​​hosting the European Championship in the 12 venues originally chosen for it. Even so, in the first months of March he will give an opinion on how his plan is going and if it is necessary to alter it. Everything will depend on how the pandemic evolves in the Old Continent. Russia, Germany and now Israel are some of those that have been offered as sole venues.