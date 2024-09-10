Israel Offers Hamas Leader Sinwar Exit from Gaza in Exchange for Hostages

Israeli Commissioner for Abducted and Missing Persons Gal Hirsch has offered the new leader of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, and his family safe passage out of the Gaza Strip in exchange for relinquishing control of the region and the return of the hostages. This is reports Bloomberg agency.

“I am ready to provide safe passage for Sinwar, his family and anyone who wants to join him. (…) We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization and deradicalization,” he said.

Hirsch added that he had put forward the proposal a day and a half ago, but did not disclose Hamas’ response.

Earlier, the US Justice Department indicted Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the October 7 attack on Israel. According to the indictments, Sinwar and other senior Hamas members are accused of “financing and directing a multi-year campaign to endanger the security of the United States.”