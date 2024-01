Lebanon's Hezbollah has been carrying out attacks across the Lebanese-Israeli border since the start of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Four members of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, including a military commander, were killed this Wednesday (3) during an Israeli offensive in the city of Naqoura, in southern Lebanon.

Hussein Yazbak, responsible for overseeing the group's operations in the city, near the border with Israel, was killed in the attack. Three other members of the group who were fatally shot were recognized as Ibrahim Fahas, Hadi Reda and Hussein Ghazala.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the attack in Naqoura targeted military infrastructure controlled by agents of the terrorist group, operated in the village of Yaroun, in southern Lebanon. According to the Army, terrorist cells were attacked in the region and Hezbollah's “observation capacity in the area was eliminated.”

Several projectiles were also fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday night (3), however they all fell in open areas near the community of Goren, according to the IDF.

Last week, Hezbollah announced the deaths of five other members of the terror group as a result of Israeli strikes, as the sides continue to exchange fire across the southern border that divides the countries.

Since October 8, the Lebanese militia has almost daily attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border, with the justification of supporting Palestinians in Gaza. Hezbollah also threatened to respond to the alleged Israeli assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.