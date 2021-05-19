Little or nothing remains of the buildings in the Al Rimal neighborhood in the city of Loop, pulverized by the “earthquake” caused by the Israeli bombings against the small Palestinian enclave.

Huge gaps in the streets and sidewalks, and debris scattered everywhere on what it was once a modern district of Gaza, full of shops, now destroyed.

Following the new outbreak of violence between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas, in power, more than 200 airstrikes targeted this neighborhood.

“Like an earthquake”

“When Israel bombs, the whole house shakes, like in an earthquake,” says 50-year-old Abu Ahmad Al Hasanat.

During the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, this man lived in a neighborhood in the south of the city, which he decided to leave because it was too dangerous at the time, a preferred target of Israeli attacks.

Damage and debris following an Israeli bombing of Gaza City’s Al Rimal neighborhood on Tuesday. Photo: DPA

“I thought this time I would be safe,” in the Rimal neighborhood, he continues. “But unfortunately my house was destroyed. It is the third time. I do not know where to go to find safety,” he despairs.

Dunia Al Amal Ismail, of the same age, stressed that before this climb began, on May 10, -with the launch of Hamas rockets against Israel and the immediate Israeli bombings in response – “we believed that the war of 2014 had been the worst, the deadliest.”

That last major confrontation between Israel and Hamas lasted 51 days, devastated the Gaza Strip and left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, most of them civilians. Of the Israeli, 74 people died, almost all soldiers.

The Israeli army then targeted areas close to its territory, which it considered dangerous for its citizens.

Israel’s shelling of Hamas targets in Gaza continued on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Red lines”

But this time, “the aggression is against the heart of the city, which does not represent any danger” for Israel, says Dunia Al Amal Ismail, director of the “Creative Women” Association.

For her, Israel has crossed “all the red lines”, bombing Al Wahda street, in particular, and killing many people, including children.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas built a network of tunnels under the Al Rimal neighborhood, thus justifying the attacks.

Hamas extremists have “weapons, missiles, their command posts, their communication centers and their fighters there,” Netanyahu said.

“The Al Rimal neighborhood was the safest and quietest in Gaza, but now everything has been destroyed. And it is the terrifying images that will remain etched in my memory,” adds Dunia. “All the beauty of the neighborhood is gone.”

Even Al Rashid Street, the main artery of the Gaza coast, with its cafes, hotels and restaurants, was bombed by the Israeli air force, and numerous establishments razed.

A collapsed building in Gaza City, following an Israeli airstrike. Photo: AFP

From the walk to the flight

Just months ago, the Gaza promenade, a small territory where two million people live under an Israeli blockade for almost 15 years, was frequented by hundreds of walkers and runners, who sought to free bodies and minds from the anxiety resulting from the covid-19 pandemic, all in a calm environment, miles from war.

Now, the residents of the Palestinian enclave, densely populated and absolutely blocked by Israel, they quickly flee their homes out of fear or after receiving an evacuation order from the Israeli army before shelling it.

Moein Abas, 47, a dairy owner in the Tel al Hawa neighborhood, was sitting with several neighbors when an Israeli official called him. “He told me: ‘we are going to bomb your neighbor’s house’, so I ran to warn them, “he said.

“I ran house to house telling everyone to evacuate, while the Israeli officer was still on the phone with me,” he said.

The home of their neighbors, the El Dahduh, was finally hit by an Israeli missile and destroyed, says Moein, who lived through the last three wars in Gaza (2008, 2012 and 2014). But the current Israeli bombings are “the harshest of all wars” between Hamas and Israel, he says.

By Sakher Abou El Oun, AFP

