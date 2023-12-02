Israel has resumed the war with the south in its sights after leaving northern Gaza in rubble for seven weeks and maintaining a seven-day truce. The south is where 1.8 million of the 2.3 million Gazans are crowded, with more than half living poorly in UN shelters, schools, hospitals and even wedding halls. Since the Hamas attack on October 7, the Israeli army has not stopped bombing the south of the Palestinian enclave, but was focusing on the north, where the capital is, after ordering 1.1 million people to move to the southernmost area. This Saturday, one day after the ceasefire expired, the entire Strip was intensively bombed by land, sea and air, and the death toll rose to 200 in less than 48 hours. Of the 400 targets attacked during the early hours, according to army data, 50 were in the area of ​​Khan Yunis, the main city in the south.

The Armed Forces have dropped leaflets on towns located between Khan Yunis and the border with Israel, urging the population to go to shelters in Rafah, a city further south that was also bombed in the morning. The attacks follow a similar pattern to that used before penetrating the north: frequent and focused on agricultural areas, to facilitate the subsequent entry of armored vehicles, although the Navy has also opened fire with “precise ammunition” against “Hamas military objectives” in the port of Khan Yunis and in Deir Al-Balah, according to the army. With no escape route through Egypt and with northern Gaza banned by Israel, Palestinians are wondering where to go.

The statements this Saturday by the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, suggest that the south may be the scene of operations similar to those in the north. The minister stated that Hamas commanders in the north “already know very well what the Israeli army can do” and those in cities like Khan Younis and Rafah “understand well what has happened to others.” Hamas’ al-Qasam Brigades have launched several rockets at Tel Aviv, while exchanges of fire between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia continued.

“We are ready to run at any moment because they are bombing everywhere. It’s crazy. Even here, in Rafah, in the south where they told us to move,” she tells Hala Riziq in WhatsApp messages, one more among the hundreds of thousands of displaced people from the capital, along with her family. “We miraculously survived on the way here. Then I received the news that my house was bombed by a tank. “I don’t know how damaged it is.” During the truce she considered going back to check it, but she didn’t dare. “It’s too dangerous. “They shot whoever tried… And now this is hell.”

According to data from the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 80% of the population of Gaza is displaced by the war. They queue to get water, charge their cell phones or get food, which is expensive and scarce. With more than half of the buildings in the Strip damaged by bombing and tens of thousands completely destroyed, many have simply been left homeless. Some 958,000 people live in 99 shelters of the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) in the south. Another nearly 200,000, in 124 public schools or hospitals, but also in wedding halls, offices or community centers in different parts of the tiny Palestinian enclave, the most densely populated place on the planet. There are also an unknown number, estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands, in relatives’ homes. OCHA highlights the difficulty of determining their number, because it is difficult to follow their movements and because some return to their homes, but remain registered in shelters.

QR instructions

This Friday, the Israeli army published a map online dividing Gaza into hundreds of small areas, each with a number. In a message in Arabic language, he asks citizens to identify which one is theirs and follow and obey military instructions. “It is a way to preserve their safety, that of their lives and that of their families,” he says. Then it launched leaflets in the south with a QR code to scan with your mobile phone and connect to the online map. “It is not clear,” OCHA reminds, “how residents in Gaza are going to access the map without electricity and amid frequent telecommunications outages.” The army is also demanding those still in certain neighborhoods of the capital – such as the Yabalia, Zeitún and Shuyayia refugee camps – to leave for “well-known shelter centers and schools” in the northeast and west of the city.

During the week of ceasefire, which ended this Friday, some 200 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza daily, both for the north and the south, within the framework of the agreement by which the bombings stopped and Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. and prisoners. Nor, except in anecdotal cases, was there fighting within Gaza or rocket fire against Israel. Since Friday, Palestinian militias have fired around a hundred projectiles.

The respite – as the World Food Program warned – has had “no significant impact” on the situation of the population, but Gaza has now returned to its worst “old normal” since October 7: bombings and humanitarian aid in dribs and drabs. . No trucks came in on Friday; this Saturday, several dozen.

A team from the NGO Doctors Without Borders entered southern Gaza on November 14 and headed to hospitals. “We immediately realized that they do not function as such,” says its Gaza Emergency Coordinator, Nicholas Papachrysostomou, by phone from Khan Yunis. “They are like a city. With displaced people and families with the few things they have been able to bring from their homes through the hallways, and in the admission area. You understand that the health system has collapsed and that it cannot be managed in the way we are accustomed to […] There are people who shower in the hospital or health centers because that is where they are and there is water,” he says.

The team now supports health centers, which cover consequences more derived from the humanitarian crisis than from the bombings, whose wounded are referred to hospitals and where at least a thousand beds, personnel and materials are missing, he points out.

Victims of Palestinian attacks this Saturday in Khan Younis. Fatima Shbair (AP)

In five hours, a health center receives about 750 people (“an outrage,” he clarifies) with symptoms resulting from the precarious conditions of the population and the drop in temperatures, such as respiratory infections, due to the cold, and diarrhea and infections. skin, due to overcrowding. “These are things that should be treated with hot water, but there is not enough,” he adds. Added to this is that overcrowding, with up to half a thousand people per latrine, “favors the chain of transmission.” Or that patients with burns resulting from the bombings should receive follow-up in hospitals, but these only provide enough for emergencies, so they end up in health centers. There are also the long-term consequences: babies are not being vaccinated.

This is the scenario that the World Health Organization, part of the UN system, referred to on Tuesday when it warned that more Gazans will begin to die “from diseases than from bombings, if minimum health needs are not met again.” to live,” according to its spokesperson, Margaret Harris.

During that week, Israel warned actively and passively that the ceasefire is only a pause on the path to the destruction of Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. It is the main objective — the other two are the return of the hostages and a change of regime—which has been marked by the surprise attack that the Islamist party-militia carried out on October 7 and in which it killed some 1,200 people, especially civilians and in places such as a music festival or houses and streets of towns near the Strip.

Israel is clear that it will hardly achieve its goal without also invading the main population centers in the south, although both its inhabitants and displaced people from the north are now there. “Without a massive movement [de tropas] in Khan Yunis, a Hamas stronghold, and in the Rafah area, the tunnel infrastructure to smuggle weapons from Egypt, the only thing that will remain of the war’s objectives will be the return of the hostages. And not even 100%,” wrote this Friday the military commentator of the newspaper Yediot Aharonot, Yossi Yehoshua.

US support

The United States supports and finances the Israeli campaign. Since October 7, it has delivered some 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells, according to what the newspaper published this Friday. The Wall Street Journal. But it is also concerned about the high number of civilian victims. Of the 15,207 dead Gazans, more than 6,000 are minors and 4,000 are women, according to data released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government. There are also an estimated 6,500 dead under the rubble and more than 40,000 injured.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, spoke openly about the issue on Thursday, during his visit to Israel, emphasizing that “the massive losses of civilian lives” and the “displacement of the population cannot be repeated” in the south. scale” that occurred in the north. According to Israeli television channel 13, a senior American official asked his Israeli interlocutors directly: “You have displaced a million Gazans. How are you going to make sure you don’t kill them?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want questions from Washington, but weapons. This was what he said on Wednesday, in a meeting with representatives of local administrations near Gaza, the main target of the Hamas attack, according to a recording reported on Thursday by the newspaper. Israel Hayom. “We need three things from the United States: ammunition, ammunition, ammunition. There are large demonstrations in Western capitals and pressure within the United States. And I have applied diplomatic pressure and given media interviews there. [También al propietario de la red social X, antes Twitter] Elon Musk, that’s why we brought him in. We have to put pressure because our friend [el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden] They are pressuring you. Space [de maniobra] diplomat is so that the army and the Shabak [los servicios secretos en Israel y Palestina] They can go there and destroy Hamas.”

