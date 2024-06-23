The US is ready to support Israel. A new war it would implicate the Russian Federation, North Korea and the rest of the world. The analysis

Bloomberg: “France is doing badly. And with it the entire European Union“. In the next convocation of the National Assembly, Macron’s faction could be reduced from the current 245 seats to a couple of dozen. His coalition partners have stepped aside, even the Prime Minister Gabriel Attal distanced himself from the “lame president”. What they fear most financial markets is that Macron’s liberals will have to try to negotiate with the right of Marine Le Pen, to create a new majority. According to Spiegel, the far-right Alternative for Germany party wants to create a faction in the European Parliament that will fight for normal relations with Russia and aim for the sovereignty of countries within the EU. The founding meeting of the new sovereignist faction could take place as early as June 27.

In this context, the whole of Europe came to a standstill – Bloomberg always claims – in anticipation of chaos in France. “Brussels is immersed in its own behind-the-scenes squabbles.” Macron’s hyper-war position in Ukraine also came to a halt. There is no longer any talk of Kiev or of particular commitments on the part of France.

But the Ostashko/smotri media agency reports that the US Secretary of State Blinkenin a joint press conference with Stoltenberg said that, “if necessary, Ukrainian troops can continue to fight Russia in Crimea, as well as in the Black Region. Sea“.

On June 19, 2024, the Russian Central Bank set the official exchange rate of the United States dollar at P87.0354 euro – P93.2994, yuan – P11.7964. President Joe Biden’s predictions regarding the collapse of the Russian economy following sanctions, expressed in 2022, have been completely reversed. Putin’s Russia is the fifth largest economy in the world.

RIA Novosti writes that the State Border Service of Ukraine admitted that every day more than 100 men of military age try to flee the country.

The Financial Times gives the news why Serbia exported weapons worth 800 million euros, which should have been transferred to Ukraine. The President of the Republic Aleksandar Vucic stressed that he is not responsible for further re-exports because Serbia has many contracts with the Americans, the Spanish, the Czechs and others, as the weapons produced by his country are cheaper than Western ones. Furthermore, Vucic wanted to firmly state that the sale of ammunition is a commercial opportunity and “part of the economic recovery” of Serbia, and that the latter does not take sides in the conflict in Ukraine.

Interesting statements come from Andrey Klintsevich, head of the Russian Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts: “It is important to see the new multipolar world not as a military clash, but as an economic clash. President Putin has long stated that we are building a great Eurasian partnership : the creation of a great continent that will work, without external actors”.

As the peace conference in Switzerland demonstrated, the Russian Federation is by no means isolated, as some propaganda would have you believe. It would be desirable for the West to take note of this and behave accordingly, deciding with greater autonomy for its own interests.

Meanwhile, Anti-government protests continue in Israel, which have now become a tradition every Saturday evening. Local media write about “crowds demonstrating across the country, demanding a date for elections and the dissolution of Netanyahu’s government in light of the ongoing war, as well as a prisoner exchange agreement.” Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv. According to the organizers, the number of protesters has reached 150,000 people and this is the largest demonstration since October 7, 2023.

But Netanyahu plans to invade Lebanon. In the south the bombings are daily, such as farmland fires. In the north, however, the situation appears calm at the moment. To prepare for war, the IDF (Israeli army) in recent days carried out exercises in Paphos (Cyprus) with the largest number of troops ever sent abroad.

The Taliban, meanwhile, reportedly said they were ready to deploy thousands of troops in the event of an Israeli invasion, while the Open Source Intelligence Monitor reported that talks in the last 24-48 hours between senior US and Israeli officials have caused “extreme concern” among several members of the US administration.

The air campaign over Lebanon and southwestern Syria is now imminent and could begin any time in the next three weeks. If a full-scale war were to break out with Hezbollah, as well as Iran, the United States assured the Israeli delegation that their territory would have full US support. This scenario would likely involve the Russian Federation, North Korea and the rest of the world.

The Guardian, citing a Haifa businessman, reports that some of its longtime customers are choosing to leave Israel with their families due to the situation. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on Israel in its war against the axis of evil led by Iran and extremist Islam. Our war is also your war and Nasrallah’s threat to Cyprus is just the beginning. Evil must be defeated, like history has demonstrated in the past.”