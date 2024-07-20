The media also announced that an interceptor missile was launched from the Israeli defense system in the city of Eilat.

Hours later, the Israeli army announced that “there are no indications of a security incident in the city of Eilat after reports of explosions.”

The news came hours after the Houthi group in Yemen pledged to respond to the Israeli attack that targeted the port of Al-Haddah in western Yemen.

The Houthi group’s Supreme Political Council said there would be an “effective response” to the Israeli air strikes on the port of Hodeidah.

And announced Israeli army It bombed several Houthi targets in western Yemen on Saturday following a deadly drone attack by the rebel group on Tel Aviv the day before.

The army said it bombed a number of “military targets” in the western coastal city of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, adding that its attack came “in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months.”