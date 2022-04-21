Tel Aviv (agencies)

Yesterday, Israel confirmed that it is implementing a long-imposed ban on Jewish prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

And the Israeli security forces are on high alert in light of the coincidence of the month of Ramadan with Passover for Jews and Easter for Christians.

“Israel maintains the status quo, which includes freedom of prayer for Muslims and freedom of visitation for non-Muslims,” ​​said Lior Hayat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, adding: “The police enforce the ban on Jewish prayer.”

He continued, “Over the past few years, Israel has not allowed Jews to visit, during the last ten days of Ramadan, to prevent any friction.”