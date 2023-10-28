Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

The war in Israel also has an impact on demands in German politics. Large demonstrations are planned around the world for Saturday. The news ticker.

This news ticker for War in Israel is continually updated.

Update from October 28th, 10:00 a.m.: A large pro-Palestine demonstration is planned for Saturday (October 28) in Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also said to be taking part. Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations are also planned in Germany.

First report from October 28th: Green Party leader Nouripour sees new challenges for the security authorities in Germany because of the Gaza war as a result of the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel. “We must noticeably increase the capabilities of the police and intelligence services. This applies to personnel as well as equipment,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday (October 28th). “This requires a whole-of-government effort. The federal and state governments should get together quickly and find solutions. We need a push to improve the defense against terrorism.” Nouripour spoke of a “basic noise in the Islamist scene” that is getting louder and louder.

Police officers arrested a 29-year-old in Duisburg on Tuesday. The man convicted as an IS terrorist is now in custody. He is said to have declared his willingness to carry out an Islamist attack to a chat partner in Syria. As a possible target of the attack, he is said to have found out about pro-Israel demonstrations on the Internet. After terrorists from Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, carried out a massacre of civilians in Israel and abducted more than 200 people, there were repeated demonstrations by Palestinians and supporters on German streets, in which some participants cheered the Islamist Hamas. (With agency material)