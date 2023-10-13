Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann, Felix Durach

Split

As announced, Israel has begun its offensive against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip with widespread air strikes. The news ticker.

Update from October 13th, 9:54 p.m.: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock flew from Israel to Egypt on Friday evening. According to information from the Foreign Office, Baerbock wanted to meet with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Samih Schukri this Saturday as part of her crisis diplomacy following the attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas. Delegation circles said that in addition to the regional situation, the focus in the capital Cairo would also be on efforts to release the hostages kidnapped to Gaza by the Islamists. Egypt’s humanitarian efforts for the civilian population in Gaza should also be discussed.

The Bundeswehr Airbus, with which Baerbock flew from Berlin to Tel Aviv, returned to Germany with German nationals. On the X platform, formerly Twitter, the Foreign Office wrote: “Another 85 German citizens have just left Tel Aviv Airport. Foreign Minister @ABaerbock wished everyone a safe and pleasant journey home.” Green politician Baerbock then traveled on to Egypt in a smaller aircraft from the airline.

Netanyahu: “We are attacking our enemies with unprecedented power”

Update from October 13th, 8:48 p.m.: Benjamin Netanyahu also chose marcial words towards Hamas at a press conference on Friday evening. “We will wipe out Hamas and achieve victory,” said the Israeli prime minister. Israel will “never forget these terrible deeds of our enemies.” Of the attack, he said: “We are attacking our enemies with unprecedented power – and this is just the beginning.”

Secretary Cohen: “We will ensure that Hamas no longer exists”

Update from October 13th, 8:19 p.m.: According to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the attack on the Gaza Strip will fundamentally change it. “Gaza will no longer exist as it once was,” Cohen said in an interview with the television station World. Cohen continued: “We will ensure that Hamas no longer exists.” His country will ensure that the terrorist organization is wiped out. Hamas “will be crushed, just as ISIS was crushed.” Cohen answered the question about possible civilian casualties from the Israeli offensive by explaining that Israel’s goal is not to “harm civilians, we don’t want that,” he added but that Hamas is using its own people as protective shields.

Israel launches widespread airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

Update from October 13th, 8:03 p.m.: As previously announced, the Israeli army is currently carrying out “widespread” air strikes in Gaza. That’s what she reports Times of Israel. The Israeli armed forces say they are attacking Hamas sites across the Gaza Strip.

According to the media, Hamas took over a few minutes ago to fire rockets at central Israel.

Gaza residents are expected to vacate the area by 8 p.m. local time

Update from October 13th, 7:17 p.m.: Israel’s military called on residents of Gaza on Friday to leave their residential areas and move further south by 8 p.m. local time. An army spokesman wrote in Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, that they would not attack an escape route marked on a map until this point.

The residents of Beit Hanun should go to Khan Yunis, the statement said. Further instructions will be published. Anyone who cares about their own safety and that of their family should follow the instructions. Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, is only interested in protecting itself in preparation for attacks in the region. Israel repeatedly accuses the radical Islamic Hamas of using the civilian population as a protective shield.

Reuters journalist killed in Lebanese border region with Israel

Update from October 13th, 6:58 p.m.: In Lebanon, a Reuters journalist was killed by shelling on the border with Israel. “It is with great sadness that we learned that our cameraman Issam Abdallah was killed,” a Reuters spokeswoman in London said on Friday when asked.

Israeli troops fired artillery at the border area on Friday after an explosion at the border fence. We are urgently seeking further information, cooperating with authorities in the area and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” the statement said. Two other Reuters colleagues were wounded.

Update from October 13th, 6:25 p.m.: Israeli troops apparently carried out operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday. This was confirmed by the Israeli military leadership. The aim of the mission is to fight Hamas terrorists and track down the whereabouts of Israeli hostages. However, the mission is not intended to be the start of the ground offensive.

Israeli soldiers in Sderot near the Israel-Gaza border. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israel fires on Lebanon – explosion at the border fence

Update from October 13th, 5:33 p.m.: Another incident appears to have occurred at the border fence between Israel and Lebanon. According to the Israeli military, there was an explosion at the security fence, which caused minor damage. The cause of the explosion was initially unknown.

The army reportedly responded with artillery fire on Lebanese territory. A warning about invading terrorists has also been activated for the area. The army is searching the region. Lebanese security sources said 18 shells were fired from Israel into Lebanese territory. An old army tower was hit. No injuries were initially reported.

First report from October 13th:

Tel Aviv/Munich – The Israeli military continues to prepare for an upcoming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. The military had already announced on Thursday that appropriate preparations had already been made. One would just wait for a political decision. On Friday, Israel called on the population in the north of the Gaza Strip, where Gaza City is also located, to leave the area to the south. The call affects around 1.1 million people and is expected to be implemented in the next 24 hours.

Ground offensive imminent – EU and UN criticize Israel’s evacuation plans for the Gaza Strip

With the call, the Israeli military apparently intends to avoid civilian casualties in an upcoming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. However, it is doubtful whether the request can be realistically implemented. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell criticized the evacuation plans within the given period of time. “Of course the civilian population must be warned about impending military operations, but it is completely unrealistic that a million people can be relocated within 24 hours,” said Borell on the sidelines of talks in Beijing. UN representatives had also described the plans as unworkable.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

In addition, the radical Islamist Hamas called on Gaza residents to remain in the areas. “Israel is driving Palestinians from their homes and land for the second time, and we have responded to the Zionist crimes by targeting them and Ben Gurion,” Abu Obaida, spokesman for the paramilitary Qassam Brigades, said on a TV -Transmission on Friday. “The only direction we migrate is to return to our rightful country.”

Hamas threatens ground offensive – many civilian casualties feared

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas terrorists of deliberately setting up their positions in densely populated areas and thus accepting a high number of civilian casualties in Israeli counterstrikes. Hamas – and the Qassam Brigades as its military wing – also use a tunnel system under Gaza City and the surrounding areas to protect themselves from Israeli attacks and to transport weapons.

According to Israeli figures, over 1,300 people were killed in Hamas attacks. Palestinian sources speak of 1,500 victims as a result of Israeli retaliation. If the Israeli military launches a ground offensive in the coming days, the number of casualties is likely to rise significantly. (fd)