In Israel there were renewed mass protests on Saturday evening against the controversial judicial reform of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-right government. According to Israeli media estimates, between 150,000 and 200,000 demonstrators gathered in downtown Tel Aviv. “History has its eyes on you,” read one poster. Many demonstrators waved the Israeli flag.

The debate about judicial reform has triggered a deep domestic and social crisis in Israel. There have been unprecedented protests against the government’s plans since January, with tens of thousands taking to the streets every Saturday, especially in Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators accuse the government of wanting to weaken the country’s independent judiciary and undermine democracy in Israel. Protester Iris Oren described the protests as a “fight for democracy”. This fight will certainly also be noticed in parliament, said Oren, who, like many demonstrators, had an Israeli flag with her. In this way, it is made clear to the MPs “that they cannot make unilateral decisions”.

The government’s plan aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister. With the reform, Parliament could overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.

At the end of March, as a result of the massive protests, Netanyahu suspended the legislative process until the end of April in order to “give dialogue a chance”. President Isaac Herzog mediates between the government and the opposition. However, opposition politicians have expressed skepticism and no compromise has been reached so far. On Monday, MPs will return from a break in parliament.