Before the explosion, no warning was given, and the reason, according to Israel’s Channel 12, is that the Houthi drone was “advanced” and was not classified as a dangerous target.

According to Channel 12, the booby-trapped drone, which the Houthis named “Jaffa” and which exploded last night in central Tel Aviv, flew on a new route, taking off from Yemen towards Egypt, then the Mediterranean Sea and from there deep into Israeli territory, after flying at a low altitude.

The drone carried a very small warhead, less than twice the size of a “typical” drone, so it could carry a lot of fuel to increase its flight range.

Step by step: This is how it happened

The United States detected 5 drones launched from Yemen, and was able to intercept only 4 of them.

In Israel, it was reported that the fifth drone was on its way to Israel, and was tracked using identification systems.

The Air Force measured the drone’s flight time, and when it passed they estimated it had lost its way and crashed.

The “Yaffa” drone was detected in the tracking systems, and was tracked for 6 minutes by the Air Force system.

At the same time, another drone was detected flying from Iraq, attention was diverted to it and it was intercepted.

The Air Force classifies the Houthi drone as a non-dangerous target, and does not raise an alarm.

Itinerary

The unique journey of the “Jaffa” march, estimated at about 2,000 kilometers: from the direction of Egypt, to the Mediterranean Sea, and east to Tel Aviv.

The Houthis “upgraded the drone” to a small warhead, carrying 5 to 7 kilograms of explosives rather than 18.

Recently, a drone belonging to a friendly country was mistakenly identified and intercepted.

Initial investigation

The Israeli Air Force completed the initial investigation and concluded that it was human error.

It was decided to double the number of inspection personnel and intensify identity checks in Israeli airspace.

There is also the possibility that you might consider working in Yemen, directly confronting the Houthi threat.