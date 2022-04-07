This Thursday, at least two people died and four were seriously injured after a shooting at various points in Tel Aviv, a city on the coast of Israel. While trying to identify the attacker, the authorities have asked citizens to stay home and exercise extreme caution.

New violent episode in Israel, this time in coastal Tel Aviv. According to medical sources, this Thursday at least two people died and four were seriously injured after being shot in an attack at various points in the city.

“A terrorist opened fire at close range and then fled on foot. There are several wounded,” Tel Aviv police spokesman Eli Levy told Channel 13 television.

After the events, a large number of emergency units and police officers traveled to the scene of the events to care for the injured and clarify who was responsible for the crime.

Security forces gather at the site of a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in the center of the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. At least two people were killed and several wounded during a attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on April 7, a hospital reported. It is the latest incident amid rising violence in Israel and the West Bank since late March. © Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

One of the points of the attacks was a bar, from where people fled in terror after hearing the shots. To avoid more casualties or injuries and not cause a situation of mass hysteria, the police asked citizens not to leave their homes.

“Don’t go out of your houses. Don’t stick your head out the window. Don’t go out on your balconies,” Levy added.

Although it is not yet known who committed the crime, official sources have clarified that it is a single person.

“I saw the window break, people suddenly started running and I felt them hit me from behind… I felt a lot of blood. I saw blood,” one of the gunshot victims told Reuters after the attack.

From the international community, the United States ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, condemned the events:

Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop! —Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) April 7, 2022



“Horrified to see another cowardly terrorist attack against innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!” Said the diplomat through social networks.

Since last March, violence has intensified both in Israel and in the occupied West Bank, with attacks by alleged “terrorists” and deaths of Palestinians -many young people- at the hands of the Israeli police and Army.

For its part, Israel has registered three attacks in recent weeks that have resulted in the death of at least 11 people.

While the facts are being clarified, local media reported that the prime minister is meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz to assess the security situation and decide what measures the country will take.

News in development…

With Reuters and AP