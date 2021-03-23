Israel | Netanyahu’s party leads in Israeli election doorsteps

Most seats are predicted for the right-wing Likuid party, but there is no clear winner in the election yet.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the right-wing Likud is projected to receive the largest number of seats in Israel’s Tuesday parliamentary elections, based on door-to-door polls.

However, the country’s longest-running prime minister doesn’t seem to win a clear majority. Israeli media election night forecasts estimate Likuid will get 31-33 seats in the country’s 120-seat parliament.

The leader of the nationalist Yamina party, former Minister of Defense, is predicted to be the decision-maker for the future government Naphtali Bennett, which has so far not said whether it would be willing to cooperate with Netanyahu’s party.

Parliamentary elections are already the fourth in Israel in less than two years. The incumbent Prime Minister has long been overshadowed litigation, where he is accused of corruption and fraud.