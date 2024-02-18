Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the request of the far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir to limit the number of Muslim faithful on the Temple Mount and on the Temple Mount during Ramadan which will begin in mid-March, as reported by the broadcaster 'Channel 13'.

The decision was made despite the Shin Bet warning that the measure could risk further inflaming tensions, especially if it also applies to Israeli Arabs. The Israeli police, however, would be in favor of a decision like the one taken by Netanyahu. The prime minister “made a balanced decision that allows religious freedom with the necessary safety limits, which were established by professional officials,” read a statement from the prime minister's office.

The issue, according to the media, divides the Israeli government. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz openly opposed the prime minister's decision. “The prime minister is bypassing the security establishment, and because of that, we will make mistakes,” Gallant was quoted as saying during the meeting, referring to the opposition of the Shin Bet and the Defense Forces (IDF). “This is not unity and it is not a cabinet. This is not how we work,” Gantz also reportedly said.

Rafah in the crosshairs, Netanyahu goes straight ahead

Netanyahu, meanwhile, sticks to the ongoing operation in Gaza. Rafah is always in the sights, with over 1.5 million Palestinians taking refuge and leaving the north and center of the Strip. “Our brave soldiers are in the tunnels demolishing the infrastructure of these killers”, and “the Israeli army is making efforts that no other army has ever made in protecting civilians”, says the prime minister.

“We cannot leave a quarter of Hamas' fighting battalions intact,” he adds, speaking at the Conference of Presidents in Jerusalem. “We will finish the job with our brave soldiers,” and “we will make sure the civilian population” has a way to reach safe areas.

Netanyahu against Lula

Netanyahu, in the same hours, points the finger at the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who used the word 'genocide' when referring to Israel's conduct. “The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and serious. It means trivializing the Holocaust and attempting to damage the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself”, says Netanyahu, convinced that Lula has “crossed a red line”.

According to the Israeli prime minister, “comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler means crossing a red line” because “Israel fights for its defense and to guarantee its future until complete victory and it does so – he states – respecting international law”.