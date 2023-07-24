Opposition arises, Biden calls for caution

There Knessetthe unicameral Israeli parliament, has definitively approved the bill on the so-called “reasonableness”, the first part of a broader reform of the judiciary promoted by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The law prevents courts from reviewing the reasonableness of government and ministerial decisions. The bill passed with 64 votes in favor and 0 against, with opposition MPs boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest.



Lapid: ‘we will appeal to the Supreme Court against the Knesset vote’

“Already tomorrow we will appeal to the Supreme Court against this improper law, against the unilateral annulment of Israel’s democratic character, against the undemocratic and prevaricating manner in which the debates in the parliamentary committee for constitutional issues were conducted”, said former premier Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, after the vote on the ‘limitation of the reasonableness clause’, the first component of a vast judicial reform undertaken by the Netanyahu government. According to Lapid, “Netanyahu is now a puppet manipulated by extremists and messianic Jews.” The former premier then appealed to the reservists who in recent days had threatened not to volunteer anymore in their units to wait for the moment with the protests and see what the Supreme Court’s decision could be on what happened today in the Knesset.

Biden to Israel, the changes must have broad consensus

“Major changes in democracy, in order to last, must have the widest possible consensus. It is a pity that today’s vote passed with a minimal majority”. Joe Biden said this about the justice reform in Israel, underlining that he had communicated his thoughts “privately and publicly” to Israeli “friends”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

