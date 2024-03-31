Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo hernia surgery this evening requiring anesthesia. This was announced by Netanyahu's office, explaining that his deputy, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, will assume the duties of interim prime minister.

The move will take place after this evening's war cabinet meeting. The hernia was discovered in Netanyahu after a routine check-up last night.

4-day protest in Jerusalem

Meanwhile, demonstrators have begun to gather in Jerusalem for what will be a four-day protest to demand the resignation of Netanyahu and his government, early elections and an agreement between Israel's leaders that will allow for the release of the 130 hostages still in the Gaza Strip. The highlight of the event will be the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, but also Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and other key places. From videos shared on social media, protesters can be seen in the streets waving Israeli flags and blowing trumpets.