The “supreme” goal of Israel’s operation is “the complete elimination of the enemy” – Hamas – and to “guarantee our existence as a state”. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms that “our soldiers are inside Gaza” in the new phase of the military operation launched after the October 7 attack launched by Hamas. After the raids of the last 24 hours, never so massive, Israeli tanks and soldiers have entered the Gaza Strip for a new phase of the conflict. “If Israel does not win this war, evil will spread. For this reason ours will be the victory of good over evil“, says Netanyahu, addressing the nation and recalling that Israel has “the support of the entire international community”. The prime minister specifically mentions the leaders of Great Britain, France and Italy who visited Tel Aviv to support Israel.

"This will not be a short war, it will be a long war", says Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaking alongside the prime minister. "We will be able to achieve all our objectives", he adds, expressing "absolute trust" in the officers responsible for the operation and reiterating "the commitment not to involve civilians in head-on clashes". The Israeli Defense Forces, Netanyahu intervenes, have "asked residents in Gaza to leave" but Hamas commits crimes against humanity "by using its people as human shields".

The meeting with the families of the hostages

Before his speech to the nation, Netanyahu met the families of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped three weeks ago by Hamas. The representatives of the families, after the conversation with the prime minister, asked for the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israel in exchange for the release of their loved ones. “Bring everyone back now,” said Meirav Leshem-Gonen, whose 23-year-old daughter Romi was kidnapped on October 7, during a press briefing in Tel Aviv.

Leshem-Gonen reportedly implored Netanyahu not to launch military operations that could endanger their loved ones, saying there would instead be broad national consensus over an “all for all” swap deal.