Israel: Netanyahu, hospitalized urgently but is “in good condition”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to hospital, but his condition is described as “good” by his office. “Netanyahu arrived recently at the Sheba Medical Center. He is in good condition and is undergoing medical tests,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement, without providing further details.

Sheba Medical Center is the largest hospital in Israel and is located in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. The prime minister, 73, was hospitalized from his home in Cesarea after he warned his family that he was not feeling well, according to the country’s media.

