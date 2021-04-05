Two weeks after the national elections, the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption, is resumed. The process takes place in Jerusalem, where there are protests for and against the leader. The protesters have moved to the presidential residence, where President Reuven Rivlin began consultations to guide the formation of a new government.

Day doubly marked on Israel’s political agenda. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was summoned to the Jerusalem District Court on April 5 to attend the first session after the resumption of the process in which he is accused of corruption on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of power.

And at the same time, President Reuven Rivlin began the rounds of consultations to find a stable formula for government, after the fourth national elections in two years were held on March 23 without any political party achieving a majority.

Charged with corruption, Netanyahu may remain in power

Until the judge passes a sentence that finds him guilty, Benjamin Netanyahu could continue to hold the position of prime minister. The entire judicial process, including possible remedies, could drag on for years. No other ministerial position has this level of protection. This would be the reason why Netanyahu would want to remain in the post of head of government, according to Reuters.

Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges and claims that receiving gifts from friends is not against the law. In fact, the president claimed to be the victim of a “witch hunt” orchestrated by the press and by the left with the aim of destroying him and the right of Israel.

However, if convicted by the judge, the sentence could range from three to ten and jail time. Charges of bribery can be punished with up to a decade in prison, while those of fraud and abuse of power can carry sentences of three years in prison.

Netanyahu’s triple judicial saga

The prime minister is accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, charges he strongly denies.

Case 4000: The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the current prime minister of Israel granted certain favors to the company Bezeq Telecom Israel for a value of 1.8 million shekels (which is equivalent to about 500 million dollars)

The hypothesis of the Prosecutor’s Office is that, in return for these favors, Netanyahu would have received favorable media coverage from a digital newspaper controlled by the former director of the telecommunications company, Shaul Elovitch. The businessman was today the first, in a long list, to be summoned to testify in this second phase of the trial against the prime minister. In fact, Elovitch and his wife are also being investigated for bribery and obstruction of Justice, charges that the couple deny.

Case 2000: The second case revolves around an issue similar to dossier 4000. Netanyahu is accused of having negotiated with Arnon Mozes, the owner of the newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’, to ensure favorable media coverage. In return, the president would have legislated in favor of the medium, stipulating new regulations to stop the growth of a newspaper that competes with ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’.

The owner of the medium has also been charged with this investigation for allegedly having offered the bribe. However, the businessman denies the accusations.

Case 1000: The third accusation that weighs on the leader of the Likud is the relative one to the “Case 1000”, based on the supposedly illicit reception of champagne and cigars. Netanyahu and his wife are suspected of accepting gifts worth nearly 700,000 shekels (about $ 210,000) in the form of gifts from Arnon Mulchan, a Hollywood producer with Israeli citizenship, and from James Packer, an Australian billionaire. Unlike cases 4000 and 2000, the other parties involved in the transaction, Mulchan and Packer, are not charged.

April 5 marks the confluence between the judicial and political sagas that keep the country in suspense. Despite the prime minister’s judicial situation, which polarized the campaign, Netanyahu’s party, the national conservative Likud, was the most voted in the last elections.

Meanwhile, the country faces a time of strong political instability.

Typically, the candidate who gets the most recommendations is nominated by the president and he has 28 days to form a government. But Rivlin said last week that seat calculations cannot be the only factor determining his decision and that he would appoint someone capable of forming a government that “heals divisions … and rebuilds society.”

Apart from having held four national elections in two years, the new Administration of its main ally, the United States, is going to resume negotiations on the nuclear agreement with Iran and has lifted the sanctions against the International Criminal Court; court targeting Israel as an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories proceeds.

With Reuters