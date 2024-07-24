A long round of applause greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he entered the United States Congress, where he gave his speech, his fourth before the assembled American senators and representatives. “We are not facing a clash of civilizations, but between barbarism and civilization and for to make the forces of civilization triumph America and Israel must stand together. Because when they are together, a simple thing happens, we win and they lose. And we will win“, the first words of the Israeli Prime Minister, who reiterated that “Israel will remain an indispensable ally for the United States, it will remain your loyal friend and your constant partner”.

Netanyahu spoke of “a great alliance” between the two countries. “Thank you America, thank you for your support and solidarity. Thank you for standing with Israel in its time of need. Together we will defend our common civilization, together we will ensure a bright future for both our nations,” he repeated.

“I won’t rest until all the hostages are home.“, Netanyahu then added, recalling that “we brought 135 of them home”. “One of them, Noah Agarmani, is here in the gallery with my wife Sarah”, the Israeli Prime Minister continued, to the applause of senators and deputies, recalling the blitz by special forces that freed her along with 3 other hostages. “We are so excited to have you here with us”, he concluded.

Regarding the efforts to free the hostages, the Israeli prime minister said that “as we speak we are engaged in intense efforts and I am confident, some efforts are underway now.” “Give us the means faster and we will finish the job“, the appeal addressed to the United States.

Netanyahu then accused Hamas of a “strategy” in which “they actually want Palestinian civilians to die,” so that Israel “will be smeared by the international media and pressured to end the war.” “I want to assure you that, no matter what pressure is exerted, I will never allow this to happen.”

The Prime Minister then illustrated his vision for the post-war period, not before reiterating that the war will last “until we have destroyed Hamas’ military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and we will not have brought all our hostages home.” “We will not settle for anything less,” he reiterates. As for the post-war, he continues, “my vision for that day is of a Demilitarized and de-radicalized Gaza. Israel does not want to reoccupy Gaza, but for the foreseeable future, we must maintain security control to prevent the resurgence of terror, to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

Thanks then to Joe Biden for “half a century of friendship with Israel” and for “tireless efforts for the hostages”. “President Biden and I have known each other for over 40 years,” the Israeli prime minister said. “I want to thank him for half a century of friendship with Israel and for being, as he says, a proud Zionist. In fact, as he says, a proud Irish-American Zionist.”I thank President Biden for his heartfelt support for Israel. After the barbaric attack on October 7, he rightly called Hamas ‘pure evil,'” he continued, recalling that the United States sent “two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war and came to Israel to stand by us in our darkest hour, a visit that will never be forgotten.”

Thanks also to Donald Trumpwho he will see on Friday in Florida. “I want to thank President Trump for all the things he has done for Israel, from recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights to responding to Iranian aggression, to recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy there,” he says. And he adds: “Like Americans, Israelis were relieved” that he survived the attack on July 13.

“We meet today at a crossroads in history. Our world is in turmoil. In the Middle East, the Iranian axis of terror is confronting America, Israel and our Arab friends,” said the Israeli prime minister, according to whom “Iran is promoting anti-Israel protests in America, they want to destroy Americaa”. “Iran is also funding the protest outside this building, they are not many but they are there”, he added, referring to the mobilization against his visit to Washington. “I have a message for you, you have become the useful idiots of Iran”, he added.

Netanyahu then spoke in a very heated tone against the protests that have taken place on American campuses in recent months, taking it out not only on the students who protested but also on the presidents of major universities, including his alma mater MIT, whom he called “stupid intellectuals” who have failed to clearly condemn the anti-Israel protests.

As for the dozens of Democratic figures who boycotted his speech, Netanyahu accused those protesting against Israel of siding with Hamas murderers, of “siding with evil”. “They should be ashamed, they refuse to make the simple distinction between those who defend their people and those who take civilians for granted,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Finally a Attack on Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who has “shamefully” accused Israel of deliberately starving the population of Gaza. “This is complete nonsense. This is a complete fabrication,” the Israeli prime minister denounced. “The outrageous slanders that paint Israel as racist and genocidal are intended to delegitimize Israel, demonize the Jewish state and demonize Jews everywhere,” the charge echoed by Netanyahu, who compared what he called “wild accusations” to the kind of historical anti-Semitic lies that led to the Holocaust.

Present and absent at the speech

At the speech were more than fifty Democratic representatives were absent, as well as Vice President Kamala Harrisengaged in an electoral event. . Harris, now the new candidate in pectore of the Democrats, will have a face to face meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister tomorrow. There is not even Nancy Pelosi. The former Speaker announced that “he will not participate in the joint session of Congress today”, but “this morning he will participate in a meeting with the families who suffered because of the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 and the kidnappings”. Also Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the president of the Senate, will not preside over the session, but – they assure from her office – because of previous commitments of the electoral campaign

According to Nbcnews, some will boycott the speech entirely, others will listen to it from their offices without going to the chamber. And some have organized alternative programs.

Among the senators who will not be in the chamber are also Patty MurraySenate President Pro Tempore, was scheduled to preside since Kamala Harris, who is also Senate President, will not be present due to prior commitments. “Securing a lasting, mutual ceasefire is vitally important at this time, and I will continue to push for it as soon as possible,” the Democratic senator-elect from Washington said. “I hope that Prime Minister Netanyahu will use the opportunity of this speech to say how he intends to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region.”

Even the whip of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Dick Durbinannounced that he would skip the speech in a statement saying that the war in Gaza under Netanyahu’s direction “is a brutal strategy that goes beyond an acceptable level of self-defense. I will stand with Israel but I will not applaud the current prime minister in Congress.”

Also JD Vance did not attend the speechconfirms Jason Miller, adviser to the Trump campaign, assuring that the Ohio senator chosen by Donald Trump as his vice presidential candidate “stands firmly with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, eradicate the terrorist threat and bring home its citizens held hostage”. “He will not, however, be present at Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to Congress due to his commitments as the Republican candidate for vice president”, concludes Miller.

Elon Musk Present who, approached by journalists, said he was a guest of the Israeli prime minister. In fact, the CEO of Tesla and Space X was stopped as he was leaving the office of Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, and said he had had “a great meeting”, but did not specify with whom.

Protesters arrested

Capitol Police removed and arrested five people from the House Gallery protesting Netanyahu’s speech, the Capitol Police reported on X, saying in another post that some people “began to become violent, defying orders to move back. We pepper-sprayed anyone who attempted to break the law and break through the barriers.”