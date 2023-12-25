Three “preconditions for peace”. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, sets the path to end the ongoing war with Hamas and military operations in the Gaza Strip. The prime minister outlines the scenario in an editorial for the Wall Street Journal, indicating the process which goes through 3 steps: “Destroy Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, deradicalize the entire Palestinian society.”

“The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and many other countries support Israel's intention to demolish the terrorist group. To achieve this goal, the military capabilities” of Hamas “must be dismantled and its political role in Gaza must be exhausted “. Second, Israel must ensure that Gaza is “no longer used as a base for attacks.”

“Among other things, this will require the creation of a temporary security zone on the Gaza border and a border control mechanism between Gaza and Egypt that meets Israel's security needs and prevents the entry of weapons into the territory,” Netanyahu says. According to the prime minister, “the expectation that the Palestinian Authority will demilitarize Gaza is a pipe dream.”

The Palestinian Authority, accuses the Israeli prime minister, “currently finances and glorifies terrorism in Judea and Samaria and educates Palestinian children to pursue the destruction of Israel”. As a third point, Netanyahu continues, “schools must teach children to love life and not death. And imams must stop preaching in favor of killing Jews. Palestinian civil society must be transformed so that the people support the fight against terrorism instead of financing it. All this will probably require courageous and moral leadership”, says Netanyahu, who rejects the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas without appeal: “He cannot even condemn the atrocities of October 7”.

Netanyahu indicates how model to follow the “successful deradicalization” implemented “in Germany and Japan after the Allied victory in World War II” and states that “today both nations are great allies of the United States and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in Europe and Asia.” After September 11, 2001 and the attack on America “visionary Gulf Arab leaders have led efforts to deradicalize their societies and transform their countries.” “When Hamas is destroyed, Gaza is demilitarized, and Palestinian society begins a process of deradicalization, Gaza can be rebuilt and the prospects of broader peace in the Middle East will become reality,” he concludes.