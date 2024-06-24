Israel | Netanyahu: The intense phase of the fighting is ending in Rafah, but the offensive continues

Israel|Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized in an interview with an Israeli channel that he would not agree to any truce agreement that would bring an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The battles intensive phase against the extremist organization Hamas is ending in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, says Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israeli media.

“The intensive phase in the fight against Hamas is coming to an end, Netanyahu said in a television interview, but did not offer a clear timetable for this.”

“This does not mean that the war is ending, but the intensive phase of the war is ending in Rafah,” he continued.

Netanyahu with the end of the intensive phase of the fighting, Israel could move forces to the north for defensive purposes. Israel and the Iranian-backed extremist organization Hezbollah have been firing on each other almost daily since last fall in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

Qatari media al-Jazeera According to Netanyahu, in the interview he made it clear that he would be open to a partial agreement that could even free some of the hostages in Gaza.

However, he emphasized in an interview with a television channel that he would not agree to any truce agreement that would bring an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza. A permanent ceasefire has been one of the most important demands of Hamas.

of the United States president Joe Biden presented a cease-fire proposal last month that was supposed to lead to a temporary cease-fire and eventually allow negotiations for a permanent cease-fire. According to the US, the proposal in question was presented by Israel, but Israel has not directly given its full support to the plan incensed by Biden.

“The goal is to return the abductees and eradicate the Hamas regime from Gaza,” Netanyahu emphasized in an interview on Sunday.

Netanyahu was also asked about the time after Israel’s military operations in Gaza. According to the Israeli minister, it would be clear that Israel would maintain military control in the near future.

“We also want to create a civilian administration, with local Palestinians if possible,” he added.

The interview was the first that Netanyahu has given to the Israeli media since the beginning of October, when Israel began its nine months of continuous military operations in Gaza.

Prisoner exchange and sources intimately familiar with the truce negotiations believe Haaretz that Netanyahu’s comments on a partial deal to release only some Israeli hostages could torpedo the talks.

“Netanyahu made it clear today that he is not interested in the release of all hostages – a demand he himself has made to Hamas – and is not willing to pay the compensation demanded by Hamas. In such a situation (with the Gazan leader of Hamas Yahya) at Sinwar there is no incentive to advance the agreement,” one of the sources says, according to the newspaper.

“Sinwar and the US administration hope to use the agreement as leverage to get a truce and a decision to go to war. Hamas sees the agreement as a way to secure the future of the organization’s high-ranking officials,” the source continued.

Hamas was on the same page as Haaretz sources. Times of Israel according to Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu’s comments regarding the agreement mean that he rejects the truce proposal announced by Biden.

At the same time, Hamas reiterated its demand that any possible agreement would include Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza and the end of the military operations that Israel started at the beginning of October.

On the other hand, Netanyahu’s office’s view of the prime minister’s speeches was quite different. According to the Times of Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office claims that Hamas opposes the deal, not Israel. In addition, the chancellery said that Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel will not leave Gaza until all the hostages have been returned to Israel – both the living and the dead.

Israeli authorities According to Netanyahu, Rafah, mentioned in his interview, would be Hamas’s last stronghold in the Gaza Strip. Israel rolled its forces into the Rafah area near the border with Egypt in May. Israel had warned throughout the spring that it intended to attack Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had fled from other parts of the Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes and attacks. Israel attacked Rafah, despite the international community strongly opposing the attack.

The Israeli armed forces took over the Rafah border crossing, which had been an important way for humanitarian aid to reach the strip that Israel had blocked for years. The Rafah border crossing has been closed since May.

Netanyahu’s television interview was published around the same time as Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant arrived in Washington, USA to discuss Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the increasing tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu accused the United States of delaying arms aid. US officials said they did not know what Netanyahu was referring to.

The United States is Israel’s main supporter. However, signs of cooling have begun to appear between Biden and Netanyahu recently.

in Israel has repeatedly seen demonstrations of tens of thousands of people opposing Netanyahu and his government and demanding early elections and an agreement to return the hostages.

The anti-government protest organization Hofshi Israel estimated that more than 150,000 people participated in Saturday’s large demonstration in Tel Aviv. The organization said the protest was the largest since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began in October. The Israeli media, on the other hand, report tens of thousands of participants.

A separate demonstration was also organized in the city on Saturday evening, in which thousands of hostages’ relatives and supporters participated.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health under Hamas, more than 37,000 people have died in Gaza since the beginning of October, the majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel began razing Gaza to ruins after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October. According to the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians. In addition, the organizations took about 250 hostages, of which a hundred are still in Gaza. The rest have died or been released.