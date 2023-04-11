Israel | Netanyahu reversed his decision to fire the defense minister

Yoav Gallant has called for the controversial reform of the justice system to be postponed.

in Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed his decision to fire the defense minister To Yoav Gallant. Gallant had called for the postponement of a controversial reform of the justice system, which caused a political dispute between the two.

Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu also vows to restore stability to the country and prevent the establishment of the Hamas organization in Lebanon. The prime minister says he is working on all fronts.

Israel has accused Hamas of firing rockets into Israel from the Lebanese side last week.

Situation In and around Israel, the past few days have been very tense. The international community has asked all parties to exercise restraint.

Read more: Hospital: Mother of British-Israeli siblings killed in shooting dies of injuries

Read more: Police clashed with Muslims at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Read more: The violence in Israel continues – an Italian tourist died when a car drove into a crowd

On Monday, Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian in a raid on a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jericho. The matter was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which also said that two Palestinians were wounded.

The Israeli Armed Forces announced that its forces operated near the Aqabat Jaber camp. According to the army, it was a raid aimed at arresting a terrorist suspect. According to the armed forces, the suspects had opened fire at the soldiers and thrown, among other things, Molotov cocktails.

The Palestinian ministry said the 15-year-old was killed by Israeli bullets that hit him in the head, chest and stomach.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it took a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Palestinian security authority, five people were arrested in the raid.