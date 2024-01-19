IAmid growing tensions between Israel and the United States over the war in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's tone is becoming harsher. As head of government, he must “be able to say 'no' when necessary, even to our best friends,” said Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening. He was referring to the increasingly urgent tone from the USA for a two-state solution – and made it clear that he clearly rejects a Palestinian state after the end of the war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously emphasized at the World Economic Forum in Davos that a lasting solution for the region must include the vision of a Palestinian state. “Real security” is not possible for Israel otherwise, said Blinken. Many Arab and Muslim countries have recently changed their attitude towards Israel and are now interested in stable relations. Israel must decide in which direction it wants to develop.

Strong criticism from the US Democrats

Netanyahu found clear words about this on Thursday. “Every area we withdraw from we get terror, terrible terror,” he said, referring to southern Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank. Israel must therefore retain “security control” over the entire area west of the Jordan in any future agreement or even if an agreement is not reached. This refers to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. This is a “necessary prerequisite” that contradicts the idea of ​​a Palestinian state, said Netanyahu. “What are you supposed to do?” he asked. He also talks about “this truth” with his American friends.

After Netanyahu's speech, it quickly became clear that the Israeli Prime Minister's position had little appeal in Washington. “There will be a post-conflict Gaza, not a reoccupation of Gaza,” reiterated White House national security adviser John Kirby. They will “not stop working toward this goal.” The State Department said it was not about the United States exerting pressure, but rather about “showing Israel the possibilities” it has. Despite the disagreements, support for the ally is “unwavering.”







There was strong criticism of Netanyahu's statements from the ranks of Democrats in Congress. Senator Chris Murphy said the rejection of a Palestinian state was “not helpful” to ongoing negotiations in Congress. This is about a national security package that would provide billions in aid to Israel as well as Ukraine. “When Netanyahu says things like that, it doesn’t help win votes,” Murphy said. However, many Democratic votes would be needed to pass the bill.

Israel's government is also divided

The left wing of the party questions further aid for Israel. A two-state solution is the official line of the United States, said Senator Elizabeth Warren. If Netanyahu is against it, “then we have to ask ourselves why we support the Netanyahu government.”

There was talk in the Israeli media on Friday that relations between Netanyahu and American President Joe Biden were now “almost as bad” as those between Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. There are increasing conflicts in the Israeli government, some of which are carried out publicly. On the one hand, it's about the estimated 110 hostages remaining in Gaza, and on the other hand, it's about a plan for the “day after.”

Most recently there were arguments between Netanyahu and Gallant over the delivery of medicine for the Israeli hostages in Gaza. Netanyahu denied on Thursday that he had withheld details of the Qatari-French-brokered deal with Hamas from the defense minister. In addition, Netanyahu said he did not allow any delivery of medicines without safety checks. On Wednesday evening, five truckloads of medicine arrived in the Gaza Strip.