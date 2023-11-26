Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US President Joe Biden that he is open to extending the current truce in the Gaza Strip, but when this is over the war will resume in full force. “We have brought home another group of hostages, women and children, and I am moved to the bottom of my heart, the whole nation is moved, when I see the families reunited,” the prime minister said in a video, explaining that he had spoken with the American president and stressing that the current four-day truce can be extended, “one day for every 10 hostages”.

But Netanyahu was clear with Biden: “At the end of the agreement, we will return to full strength to achieve our objectives: destroy Hamas, ensure that Gaza does not return to what it was and of course free all the hostages. I am sure – he concluded – That we will succeed in this mission, because we have no other choice“.

The White House announced that in the phone call “the president welcomed the release of the hostages by Hamas in recent days, including the American girl”, Abigail Edan. The “two leaders discussed pausing the fighting and increasing much-needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

“The two leaders agreed that the work is not yet done and that they will continue to work to ensure the release of all the hostages”, concludes the statement, underlining that the Israeli prime minister thanked the president “for his tireless effort to help mediate and fully implement the agreement”.