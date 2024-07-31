Israel is ”fighting the Iranian axis of evil” in what is a “war for the existence” of the Jewish state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared this while addressing the nation after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

”Very difficult days await us,” but “we are ready for all scenarios”Netanyahu said. “We are determined against attacks on Israel, against anyone who is against us,” and “we will make those who attack Israel pay a very high price,” the Israeli prime minister stressed.

”We will continue to hunt down Hamas leaders and destroy Hamas’s infrastructure” in the Gaza Strip, he added. ”It takes time and a lot of patience, but in the last months there has not been a single week in which we have not fought inside and outside our country and we have achieved all possible results,” he added, making it clear: ”I will not listen to the voices of our deterrents”, because ”if we had not destroyed Hamas’s infrastructure, it would have remained in power.”